Network 10 Races To The Finish Line With Big Event Sport

Network 10 continues to cement itself as the home of big event sport, today unveiling its stellar line-up of premium sport on offer to all Australians, live and free in Q4.

From the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the Gold Coast, Bathurst, Sandown and Newcastle Supercars Championship rounds, the Australian MotoGP and of course ‘the race that stops a nation’™ – The Lexus Melbourne Cup – viewers will have an access all areas pass to the heart stopping action, excitement and euphoria synonymous with these big sport events.

And it doesn’t stop there. 10 Sport will be transforming the way viewers get to experience and interact with the 2019 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

10 Sport’s innovative and state of the art broadcast will not only boast leading edge technology and renowned international expert Francesca Cumani, it will be flanked by additional exclusive content housed on 10 Play, 10 Daily and a brand-new podcast on 10 Speaks.

With a multi-studio set-up across Flemington Racecourse viewers will get unprecedented access to jockey’s, trainers, owner’s, celebrities and of course all the fashions on the field over the Carnival’s four days.

Studio 10 and The Project will also broadcast live from the track and some of 10’s most popular prime-time programs including The Bachelor Australia, The Living Room, Neighbours, 10 News First and Sports Tonight will feature a plethora of exclusive coverage, stories and cleverly woven storylines that will further complement the offering.

Network 10’s head of sport Matt White will be leading 10’s on-air team, along with Francesca, with more announcements made on the hosting line-up in the coming months.

Matt said: “We’re gearing up to transform the multi-platform coverage of the Melbourne Cup Carnival which will, for the first time, include a multi-layered digital hub.

“At 10, we do things differently and we’re welcoming back the Melbourne Cup Carnival to 10 with a bang. Our editorial philosophy is ‘Access all Areas’ and this is exactly how we’re approaching our coverage and what we’ll be offering to audiences, advertisers and partners,” he said.

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

