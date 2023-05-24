Network 10 Partners With Screen Queensland For National Reconciliation Week Initiative

Network 10 and Screen Queensland have joined forces to launch four Queensland-made community service announcements (CSAs) which will broadcast on Network 10 channels during Reconciliation Week. The CSAs have come together as the result of the Screen Queensland and Network 10 First Nations Skills Placement and Mentorship program which involved a four-week paid placement with Network 10 and a subsequent 6-month mentorship program with Network 10 executives.

Selected for the program were four Queensland-based, early-career Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander filmmakers – Wiradjuri woman Kellie Baxter, Bundjalung woman Gretta Ada O’Sullivan, and Torres Straight Islanders Abraham Mantey and Sio Tusa. Over four weeks these emerging filmmakers wrote, produced and directed their own community service announcements drawing inspiration from their community and culture. The CSAs were filmed in K’gari (Hervey Bay), Butchulla Country (Fraser Island), Wakka Wakka, Jarowair and Barrumgum Country (the Bunya Mountains) and Djabugay Country (Far North Queensland) and focus on themes of wildlife, cultural sites, rock art, language and storytelling.

According to Dr Belinda Burns, Screen Queensland’s Acting CEO, the initiative serves as part of the agency’s commitment to better supporting First Nations screen practitioners in Queensland.

“In making these moving and authentic CSA spots, the four Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander practitioners were enabled to gain the practical skills, expert guidance and credits essential to launching long-term screen industry careers,” said Dr Burns.

“As we move along the Queensland Government’s Path to Treaty, Screen Queensland is focused on the vital importance of bolstering the next generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander screen storytellers — raising their voices to share truths and valuable perspectives with Australian audiences.”

Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President, Programming and Content at Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), parent company of Network 10, said the network are proud of the partnership and to be making steps towards reconciliation.

“This partnership aligns with our goals to promote reconciliation through our sphere of influence by proactively establishing relationships with First Nations practitioners as well as with organisations like Screen Queensland who share in this mission,” Mr Monaghan stated.

“Allowing the recipients to be immersed in a professional production, and work alongside established and skilled crew to produce their own content, is a unique experience that adds to their practical understanding of the industry, including physical production, development, technical direction, and teamwork.”

The CSAs will broadcast on 10 in metro Queensland from Saturday 27 May and are available to watch on 10 Play right now, along with some behind the scenes interviews with the participants and more traditional stories.

Find all the CSAs and additional content right here: QLD Mob Rising Stars Showcase.