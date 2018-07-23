Neighbours Cast Welcome Former Bachelor Tim Robards

The first ever Australian Bachelor to steal the nation’s hearts, Tim Robards has wooed the powers that be over on Ramsay Street.

Appearing in early October, Robards will play Pierce Grayson, a wealthy investor who has more than money on his mind.

Arriving at Ramsay Street in style, he instantly starts turning heads with his super suave nature and good looks. Romance is on the cards, and hearts could be broken.

The former Bachelor, who recently wed Anna Heinrich, his chosen Bachelorette, has been working towards his acting debut for some time now.

“At the start of this year I made the decision to make acting the top of my priority list,” he said. “I’ve been putting in the work behind closed doors with different coaches – pushing myself out of my comfort zone and then this role came up, so I’m super excited.

“I watched Neighbours as a kid so to be on the set with such iconic characters like Paul Robinson, Toadie and Susan, is an amazing experience – the entire cast and crew have been so welcoming.”

Neighbours Executive Producer, Jason Herbison said “Tim went through a lengthy audition process” and impressed them all. “As soon as we put him in the room with the other characters he’ll be playing opposite, we knew we had our Pierce Greyson.”

Robards relayed how much enjoyment he’s been having playing the role, stating the character “has a number of layers to him.”

But it’s the hybrid of characters Robards applied to Greyson that’s really got fans on the edge of their seats, anticipating this character’s first appearance.

“He is a hybrid of a Harvey Specter, [with a] sprinkle of Christian Grey and a little bit of Robert Redford, so it’s been great fun to explore.”

