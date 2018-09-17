Natalie Bassingthwaighte Hosts Changing Rooms

A woman of many talents, Natalie has had a long association with Network Ten with previous appearances on Neighbours as manipulative schemer Izzy, chef Gillian in The Wrong Girl and her standout role as presenter on the reality dance hit, So You Think You Can Dance Australia.



More recently Natalie joined other celebrities to face her fears in the South African jungle on season four of TEN’s hit family entertainment show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

With her warm and positive outlook, Natalie is the perfect choice to guide every day Australians through the rewarding, but sometimes stressful, process of renovations.



On joining the show, Natalie said: “When Network Ten called to ask if I would be interested in hosting a show called Changing Rooms. I said ‘You had me at Changing Rooms’. “I absolutely love everything to do with design and I am forever quite literally changing every room in my house! It’s the perfect fit and I am incredibly excited.”



Changing Rooms will follow keen and creative couples swap houses with their family, friends or neighbours. Guided by leading designers, each couple will decorate several key rooms in each other's homes before meeting up again for a final reveal.



Network Ten Executive Producer for Changing Rooms, Sarah Thornton, said: “Natalie is the perfect choice to host Changing Rooms. She is fun, authentic, and engaging, and that is what has made her so popular with Australian television audiences for many years.

“We are thrilled to see her bring a contemporary twist to the original and best home renovation show.”

