Narelda Jacobs Hosts This Very Special Sunrise Ceremony On January 26

As we approach January 26, we’re inviting all Australians to deepen their understanding of our national day.

Broadcast live from Queensland’s Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island) for the first time, the 2021 Sunrise Ceremony invites audiences to enhance their relationship with Australia’s past, present and future, as the dawn rises.

The special two hour event will be hosted by Studio 10 and 10 News First’s Narelda Jacobs and NITV’s John Paul Janke. The Ceremony will feature Quandamooka representatives (the Traditional Owners of Minjerribah), respective Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices including Guyala Bayles, public figures such as Kerry O’Brien, plus incredible musical performances by Electric Fields and Troy Cassar-Daley, among others.

Watch the 2021 Sunrise Ceremony Tuesday, 26 January At 6.00am On 10

Live stream it here or catch up here.