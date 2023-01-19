Narelda Jacobs And John Paul Janke To Host 2023 Sunset Ceremony Special

On Wednesday, 25 January at 7.30pm AEDT on 10 Play, NITV and SBS, Narelda Jacobs and John Paul Jake will broadcast live from Yurong Point, Gadigal Country (Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, Sydney).

The special broadcast will highlight First Nations voices on what January 26 means to them, the national conversation and, of course, the upcoming Referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

First Nations artists and performers will also feature throughout, as will guests from multicultural communities, sharing their own reflections on Australia’s past, present and future.

Wuthathi and Meriam man John Paul Janke and Whadjuk Noongar woman Narelda Jacobs will be joined by guests like Brooke Blurton, Hugh Riminton, Ernie Dingo AO, Aaron Fa’aoso, BARKAA and Steven Oliver.

The 2023 Sunset Ceremony will be broadcast live across NITV, SBS and 10 Play, and repeated in an encore screening on Thursday, January 26 at 6.00am AEDT on Network 10 and 10 Play.

