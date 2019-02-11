10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

My Life Is Murder Is The New Murder Show Coming To 10

My Life Is Murder Is The New Murder Show Coming To 10

And it stars Xena the warrior princess!!

Fact - everyone loves a murder show. (Seriously, there are stats. There has to be). And the only thing people like as much as they like murder shows is Xena the Warrior Princess. (Also a fact. Has to be.).

And now 10 has snapped up Lucy Lawless (of Xena, Spartacus and The Code fame) and put her in a show – My Life Is Murder. And we are DEAD. Just DEAD.

This brand new Australian mystery series stars the iconic and world-renowned Lawless as Alexa Crowe, a compelling, charismatic and complex homicide detective.

Fearless and unapologetic, Alexa’s unique insights into the darker quirks of human nature allow her to prod, provoke and push every felon’s right and wrong buttons as she unravels the truth behind the most baffling and bizarre crimes.

And as many a crim can attest, when you underestimate Alexa, it’s at your own peril.

Joining Lucy are the dynamic and talented Bernard Curry (Home and Away, Wentworth) and brilliant newcomer and NIDA graduate Ebony Vagulans.

According to Network 10’s Head of Drama, Rick Maier, the best Aussie actors will be guesting each week.

And there are rumours the show also stars a CAT!

Can’t even. Dead.

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.