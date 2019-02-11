My Life Is Murder Is The New Murder Show Coming To 10

Fact - everyone loves a murder show. (Seriously, there are stats. There has to be). And the only thing people like as much as they like murder shows is Xena the Warrior Princess. (Also a fact. Has to be.).

And now 10 has snapped up Lucy Lawless (of Xena, Spartacus and The Code fame) and put her in a show – My Life Is Murder. And we are DEAD. Just DEAD.

This brand new Australian mystery series stars the iconic and world-renowned Lawless as Alexa Crowe, a compelling, charismatic and complex homicide detective.

Fearless and unapologetic, Alexa’s unique insights into the darker quirks of human nature allow her to prod, provoke and push every felon’s right and wrong buttons as she unravels the truth behind the most baffling and bizarre crimes.

And as many a crim can attest, when you underestimate Alexa, it’s at your own peril.

Joining Lucy are the dynamic and talented Bernard Curry (Home and Away, Wentworth) and brilliant newcomer and NIDA graduate Ebony Vagulans.

According to Network 10’s Head of Drama, Rick Maier, the best Aussie actors will be guesting each week.

And there are rumours the show also stars a CAT!

Can’t even. Dead.