More Fan Faves, More Laughs, More Drama, More Reality And More New Formats Still To Come In 2023

Get ready to run! The number one new show of 2022, Hunted, returns for another season of extreme hide and seek.

10 pairs of ordinary Australians will criss-cross all over the state of Victoria as they try to outsmart our team of Hunters. If you thought last year's Fugitives were cunning, this new batch of Fugitives strive to a level of craftiness we’ve never seen before.

We’re pulling on the masks for a star-studded fifth season of Australia's most outrageous guessing game, The Masked Singer Australia complete with Gold Logie Nominee and host, Osher Günsberg and our stunning panel of Abbie Chatfield, Mel B and Chrissie Swan joining Dave Hughes for their sophomore season.

A new mystery is unveiled in global phenomenon The Traitors, as host Rodger Corser is joined by a mix of new and familiar faces ready to showcase their enthralling gameplay, while The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition jets off with host Beau Ryan and teams comprising of famous faces racing alongside their loved ones.

And then there’s the new stuff including the mouth-watering new format Dessert Masters, where Australia’s most decorated pastry chefs, chocolate connoisseurs and baking experts put their culinary skills to the test. Judges Melissa Leong and Amaury Guichon are ready to taste some of the most inventive and irresistible desserts Australia has ever seen.

It’s time to get down to business. Shark Tank is back with five killer new Sharks – Sabri Suby, Dr. Catriona Wallace, Dave Fogarty, Jane Lu and Robert Herjavec - set to help budding Aussie entrepreneurs boost their businesses.

Ready to put their own hard-earned cash on the line to turn the next big Aussie idea into a profitable venture, this series will deliver thrilling new inventions and the highest amount of deals the series has ever seen.

One of Australia’s most popular comedy formats is back on our screens this year when Thank God You’re Here returns to delight audiences. Hosted by the wonderfully talented Celia Pacquola, Australia's funniest comedians step through the iconic blue door into all matter of hilarious and unpredictable situations.

The laughs continue across our schedule with Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Cheap Seats, Gogglebox, and a series coming to us from the Inspired Unemployed aptly named The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers.

This entertaining list of new and returning shows showcases 10 as the true home for popular Australian comedy.

Adding to 10's slate of factual entertainment including the ground-breaking series The First Inventors and the upcoming new season of Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate, comes the launch of two new series: Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly and Location, Location, Location hosted by the effervescent property duo, Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie.

A stirring list of new Aussie dramas is set to keep audiences glued to their screens with Heat, Riptide, Paper Dolls and The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race, plus an exciting new era of much-loved fan favourite Neighbours which returns in September.

As the home of Australian Football, the world game action continues with Subway Socceroos and CommBank Matildas international matches, plus the 2023/24 Liberty A-League and Isuzu UTE A-League seasons kick off. Don’t miss the high-speed thrills of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at the scenic Phillip Island circuit this October.

Then it’s the Melbourne Cup Carnival highlighted by the $8 million "Race That Stops The Nation™" on that iconic first Tuesday in November, live from Flemington.

And from Tuesday, 1 August, 10 Shake will rebrand to a dedicated Nickelodeon channel, delivering audiences a full day program line-up, providing more Nick content for free across daytime and night-time viewing, offering something for everyone.