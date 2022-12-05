More 10 Play Channels To Drop On 10 Play This December

10 Play has just launched a selection of curated 10 Play channels for viewers to gobble up to their hearts content. From Retro Cartoons and Christmas Movies to 24/7 Wicked Tuna, there’s something for everyone.

Now 10 Play is about to add three brand new channels to the rotation. The Shores Channel, The Challenge Channel and the Merlin Channel will be available to livestream 24/7 from Monday December 12. Joining the fresh new livestream lineup, these channels will serve a constant stream of top-quality content for your viewing pleasure.

Here’s a little bit more about the three new channels that are coming to 10 Play:

The Shores

Join the Lads and Lasses of Geordie Shore as they take on Newcastle-Upon-Tyne's party scene. The Shores Channel will play seasons from the iconic reality show Geordie Shore all day every day for your binge-watching pleasure. Including the OG Season 1 that introduced us to the likes of Vicky Pattison, Charlotte Crosby, Gaz Beadle and Holly Hagan, The Shores Channel will serve messy drama and even messier nights out to livestream 24/7.

The Challenge

In the mood for more reality? The Challenge is the perfect mix of adrenaline and drama as contestants battle it out in some of the wildest challenges, then head home to The Challenge house, where they all live together. The Challenge Channel will livestream some iconic seasons from across the show’s franchise. With some fan-favourites including The Challenge US: The Rivals II and The Challenge US: Battle Of The Seasons, this channel is one to please the reality-junkie in anyone.

Merlin

After a change of pace? The new Merlin Channel might be just what you're after. The award-winning medieval fantasy takes viewers to the Kingdom of Camelot to follow the adventures of young warlock Merlin who must keep his magical powers secret. With a constant livestream of Merlin’s exciting adventures, this channel is sure to keep you spellbound from dawn ‘til dusk.

So, whether you’re keen to take a trip to Geordie Shore, lap up the adrenaline-fueled drama of The Challenge or take a seat at the round table in Camelot be sure to check out the new channels right here on 10 Play.