Melissa Leong, Julia Morris Nominated For Gold: The 2022 Logie Award Nominations Are Here

After a two-year hiatus, the 62nd TV Week Logie Awards are returning in June, with TV’s night of nights lighting up the Gold Coast, set to celebrate the best in Aussie TV.

This year, we’re so excited that two icons, Melissa Leong and Lady Julia Morris are both nominated for the TV Week Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality, with both their shows — MasterChef Australia and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! —nominated for multiple awards, including Most Outstanding Reality Program.

Also in the Most Outstanding Awards, The Masked Singer is nominated for Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program, while The Project’s Brittany Higgins interview is nominated for the Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report.

The thrilling mystery series Dive Club has snagged itself a nomination for Most Outstanding Children’s Program.

In the public voted Most Popular categories, The Project’s Carrie Bickmore is nominated alongside Melissa Leong for the Silver Logie Most Popular Presenter, and The Cheap Seats’ Melanie Bracewell is nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for the Most Popular New Talent.

Though they are the new kids on the block, The Cheap Seats has also been nominated for Most Popular Comedy Program alongside Have You Been Paying Attention? While The Project has been nominated for Most Popular Panel or Current Affair Program for the third time.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and MasterChef Australia have both been nominated for Most Popular Reality Program, while The Masked Singer and Gogglebox Australia have both been nominated for Most Popular Entertainment Program.

In the Most Popular Lifestyle Program category, Bondi Rescue has been nominated, as has The Living Room for the fifth time!

Finally, over on Paramount+, Troye Sivan has been nominated for his first-ever Logie award in the Most Popular Actor or Actress In An International Program category for his 2022 film Three Months.

Click here for the full list of nominees for the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards.

The TV WEEK Logie Awards will be broadcast on Channel 9 and 9Now on Sunday 19 June.