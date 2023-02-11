Meet The Cast Of The Upcoming Aussie Drama Paper Dolls

Network 10 today announced the cast of its latest local drama commission, Paper Dolls. The HELIUM Pictures production with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW, commences filming tomorrow.

At the cusp of the new millennium, five aspiring singers are thrust into the spotlight in pursuit of pop-stardom and fame. Paper Dolls is an eight-part scripted drama for Network 10, following the meteoric rise and fall of fictional manufactured girl-group: HARLOW.

Never far from the watchful eye of the cameras, fans and critics, HARLOW is born out of music reality television show Pop Rush, redefining pop culture in the process. However, the five young women must navigate the dark side of a glamourous industry determined to commodify them.

The superb ensemble cast includes Emalia (Australian Gangster), Naomi Sequeira (Evermoor Chronicles), Miah Madden (Redfern Now), Courtney Clarke (Last King of The Cross) and Courtney Monsma (Frozen The Musical) as the five band members.

Based on an original concept created by Belinda Chapple, created and written by Ainslie Clouston (Amazing Grace), with writers David Hannam (Darby and Joan), Marieke Hardy (Heartbreak High), Jenna Purcell, Sara Khan (Heartbreak High) and Thomas Wilson-White (Heartbreak High).

Paper Dolls is directed by Tenika Smith (The Heights), Nina Buxton (Summer Love) and Erin White (Wellmania), produced by Jessica Carrera (Seriously Red) and Kerrie Mainwaring (Bali 2002), executive produced by Mark Fennessy (Last King of The Cross) and Belinda Chapple, with Alexander Pettaras (Last King of The Cross) as associate producer.

Sophia Mogford, Executive Producer, Drama and Comedy, Paramount ANZ said: “Australian’s are going to love this premium drama that highlights what goes on behind-the-scenes in the making of a girl pop-group.

“It is a fascinating and extraordinary insight which pulls back the showbiz curtain to reveal the dark side of fame. With a stellar ensemble cast of fresh new talent, we can't wait for audiences to watch Paper Dolls. It is going to be ground-breaking."

Producer Jessica Carrera said: “With an assembly of so many bright creative talents and brilliant music, we are thrilled to introduce audiences to the nostalgic Y2K world of Paper Dolls. The series charts the euphoria and complexity of striving for pop stardom, while asking the question: how far would you go to get to the top?”

Screen Australia COO Michael Brealey said, “We’re pleased to support this talented creative team who has crafted an intriguing and gritty drama. Celebrating the nostalgia of pop music and the search for talent on reality TV, this series is set to engage audiences, taking them behind closed doors of the music industry.”

Paper Dolls is a HELIUM Pictures production for Network 10 Australia, with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. Entertainment One (eOne) handles the international distribution for Paper Dolls outside of Australia.

Paper Dolls is coming soon to Network 10 and 10 Play.