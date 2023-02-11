10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Meet The Cast Of The Upcoming Aussie Drama Paper Dolls

Meet The Cast Of The Upcoming Aussie Drama Paper Dolls

The eight-part scripted drama follows the meteoric rise and fall of fictional manufactured girl-group: HARLOW.

Network 10 today announced the cast of its latest local drama commission, Paper Dolls. The HELIUM Pictures production with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW, commences filming tomorrow.

At the cusp of the new millennium, five aspiring singers are thrust into the spotlight in pursuit of pop-stardom and fame. Paper Dolls is an eight-part scripted drama for Network 10, following the meteoric rise and fall of fictional manufactured girl-group: HARLOW.

Never far from the watchful eye of the cameras, fans and critics, HARLOW is born out of music reality television show Pop Rush, redefining pop culture in the process. However, the five young women must navigate the dark side of a glamourous industry determined to commodify them.

The superb ensemble cast includes Emalia (Australian Gangster), Naomi Sequeira (Evermoor Chronicles), Miah Madden (Redfern Now), Courtney Clarke (Last King of The Cross) and Courtney Monsma (Frozen The Musical) as the five band members.

Paper Dolls (Courtney Monsma, Miah Madden, Naomi Sequeira, Emalia, Courtney Clarke) (3)

Based on an original concept created by Belinda Chapple, created and written by Ainslie Clouston (Amazing Grace), with writers David Hannam (Darby and Joan), Marieke Hardy (Heartbreak High), Jenna Purcell, Sara Khan (Heartbreak High) and Thomas Wilson-White (Heartbreak High).

Paper Dolls is directed by Tenika Smith (The Heights), Nina Buxton (Summer Love) and Erin White (Wellmania), produced by Jessica Carrera (Seriously Red) and Kerrie Mainwaring (Bali 2002), executive produced by Mark Fennessy (Last King of The Cross) and Belinda Chapple, with Alexander Pettaras (Last King of The Cross) as associate producer.

Sophia Mogford, Executive Producer, Drama and Comedy, Paramount ANZ said: “Australian’s are going to love this premium drama that highlights what goes on behind-the-scenes in the making of a girl pop-group.

“It is a fascinating and extraordinary insight which pulls back the showbiz curtain to reveal the dark side of fame. With a stellar ensemble cast of fresh new talent, we can't wait for audiences to watch Paper Dolls. It is going to be ground-breaking."

Producer Jessica Carrera said: “With an assembly of so many bright creative talents and brilliant music, we are thrilled to introduce audiences to the nostalgic Y2K world of Paper Dolls. The series charts the euphoria and complexity of striving for pop stardom, while asking the question: how far would you go to get to the top?”

Screen Australia COO Michael Brealey said, “We’re pleased to support this talented creative team who has crafted an intriguing and gritty drama. Celebrating the nostalgia of pop music and the search for talent on reality TV, this series is set to engage audiences, taking them behind closed doors of the music industry.”

Paper Dolls is a HELIUM Pictures production for Network 10 Australia, with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. Entertainment One (eOne) handles the international distribution for Paper Dolls outside of Australia.

Paper Dolls is coming soon to Network 10 and 10 Play.

Brand New 10 Play Channel Serving 24/7 Rush
NEXT STORY

Brand New 10 Play Channel Serving 24/7 Rush

Advertisement

Related Articles

Brand New 10 Play Channel Serving 24/7 Rush

Brand New 10 Play Channel Serving 24/7 Rush

Livestream episodes of the high-stakes Aussie police-drama all day, every day with 10 Play’s brand-new Rush Channel.
How To Watch The World Premiere Of War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy

How To Watch The World Premiere Of War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy

The documentary premieres on 10 and 10 Play on Sunday, 19 February at 9.10 pm.
‘We’d Like To Help People Get To Their Dream’: Mitch And Mark To Host Location, Location, Location

‘We’d Like To Help People Get To Their Dream’: Mitch And Mark To Host Location, Location, Location

Casting for the new series Location, Location, Location is now open.
Revisit Anna Torv’s Iconic Early Role In The Secret Life Of Us

Revisit Anna Torv’s Iconic Early Role In The Secret Life Of Us

Before making waves in The Last Of Us, Fringe and The Newsreader, Anna Torv starred in classic Aussie drama The Secret Life Of Us, streaming in full on 10 Play.
It’s Movies Galore: Find These Movies And More On The Moviesphere Channel

It’s Movies Galore: Find These Movies And More On The Moviesphere Channel

With hundreds of hours of quality entertainment, here are some of the titles playing on the Moviesphere Channel right now.