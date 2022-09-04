Meet The Cast Of The Challenge Australia 2022

They may have survived the Australian outback and jungle; attempted to find love in a mansion, at first sight, on an island and in paradise; handled the heat in the kitchen; ninja’d their way through obstacle courses; come out on top in the ring, the pool, a camera-filled house and on the ‘gram; but who has what it takes to win 10’s highly-anticipated reality juggernaut The Challenge Australia?

The Challenge is one of the world's most successful television franchises, with 38 seasons under its belt. Now it's time Australia's most talked about celebrities get their chance on The Challenge Australia. Twenty-two of Australia’s biggest names are set to compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives. Among those brave enough to take on the intense competition are:

Brittany Hockley Podcaster, Radio Host and Actor Jack Vidgen Australia’s Got Talent Season 5 / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 7 / Ninja Warrior Season 6 / The Masked Singer Australia Season 3 Cyrell Paule Married At First Sight Season 6 Ryan Gallagher Married At First Sight Season 5 / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 6 Brooke Blurton The Bachelor Australia Season 3 / Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 2 / The Bachelorette Australia Season 5 / Podcaster Ciarran Stott The Bachelorette Australia Season 5 / Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 3 / The Bachelorette Sweden Brooke Jowett Australian Survivor Season 3 / Australian Survivor All Stars Emily Seebohm I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 8 / Ninja Warrior Season 6 / Olympian David Subritzky I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 8 Konrad Bien-Stephen The Bachelorette Australia Season 5 Jessica Brody The Bachelor Australia Season 7 / Bachelor in Paradise Australia Season 3 Billy Dib Pro Boxer Suzan Mutesi Actress / Influencer Troy Cullen Ninja Warrior Seasons 3, 4 and 5 Sugar Neekz Johnson Pro Boxer Marley Biyendolo Big Brother Australia Season 13 Megan Marx The Bachelor Australia Season 4 / Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 1 Kiki Morris The Bachelor Australia Season 4 / Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 3 Conor Curran MasterChef Australia Season 13 Johnny Eastoe Australian Survivor Season 4 Audrey Kanongara Love Island Australia Season 3 Grant Crapp Love Island Australia Season 1

Hosted by Brihony Dawson and filmed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, The Challenge Australia will see an algorithm randomly pair challengers to compete in gruelling physical contests, test strategies, survive eliminations, cutthroat alliances and steamy hook-ups to win daily challenges and eliminate their opponents.

The final male and female challengers will be declared Challenge champions by the end of the season, winning $100,000 each in prize money and their entry into the first ever The Challenge: Global Championship, where they will represent Australia in hopes to be the first ever Challenge World Champion.

With old rivalries, new alliances, messy exes, and fractured friendships to navigate, who has what it takes to go down in reality television history, as Australia’s first Challenge Champion?

The Challenge Australia is Coming Soon to 10 and 10 play