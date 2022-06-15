‘May The Best Dr Griffith Win': Medical Drama ‘Good Sam’ Set To Be Your Next Obsession

Starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs, Good Sam follows the Griffiths, as their ambition, their passion and their family dynamic clash with their careers.

Dr Sam Griffith (Bush) finds herself the top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital after her arrogant boss falls into a coma.

Things only become more complicated when Sam’s boss, Dr Rob ‘Griff’ Griffith (Issacs) wakes up and is ready to resume surgery, suddenly making her his supervisor.

Oh, and did we forget to mention he’s also her dad?

As Griff gets back into his day-to-day surgery, undermining his new boss and daughter, the pair’s clashing approaches to medicine begin to have knock-on effects for their staff, patients and the entire department.

They may be the best when it comes to literally mending hearts, but are some relationships just too broken for even the best surgeons to stitch back together?

And while fans of the iconic One Tree Hill may be thrilled to see Sophia Bush starring in another series, she isn’t the only familiar face. For the first time since 2009, Bush reunited with her OTH co-stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz on screen.

It’s a clash of relationships and complexities when father and daughter try to coexist in a world both have worked so hard to excel in. Can their love for each other eclipse their professional egos, or will these surgeons cause each other unrelenting heartache?

Good Sam premieres Wednesday, June 15 at 9.45 on 10 and 10 play on demand