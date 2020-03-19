Make The Most Of Self-Isolation And Binge, Binge, Binge!

Remember those mornings when the alarm went off and you thought, “I wish I could stay in bed all day and just RELAX”? But you forced yourself out, brushed your teeth and barely had breakfast before you raced out the door for work?

Self-isolation is probably not what you had in mind when you wished for that. And there’s no doubt this is a tough time. But when times are tough, we need to look on the bright side.

And what’s bright about self-isolation? Binge-watching your favourite shows and discovering new ones you didn’t realise you needed.

Because what else are you going to do - chores?

Nah! Stay in your pj's, grab a block of chocolate and get on 10 play. Here are just a handful of the shows we have on offer:

MasterChef (Season 1 - 11)

During a time when supermarket shelves are empty and food is scarce, the Mystery Box challenge has never felt so real. You’ve got to make do with what you have. Not only will MasterChef give you some fun new ideas for dinner, but it’s the perfect time to binge-watch past seasons. Why? Well, past contestants are coming back for Season 12 and it’s always better if you remember them.

Puberty Blues (Season 1 & 2)

Everyone’s favourite drama series, Puberty Blues is finally on 10 play and it’s the perfect show to help pass time. Even if you’re working from home, or if you actually have some dishes to wash, put it on in the background. You’ll find yourself captivated by the flawless acting, writing and film craft of this coming-of-age story about best friends, Debbie and Sue, and their friends and family. Take a trip back to 1970s Cronulla. Binge watch the series you missed now!

Everyone loves a good detective series and now is the time to binge it. LA’s Finest follows LAPD detective, Sydney Burnett (Gabrielle Union), and her new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), who are complete opposites when it comes to personality. A Bad Boys II spin-off series, these badass girls take down some of the toughest criminals. Now, you can too. Binge watch the entire season on 10 play now.

You can’t travel in real life, so why not travel through the TV? Join Hayden Quinn as he travels around Australia, cooking delicious dishes from some of the freshest produce on offer. You’ll see new sights, can try out making new dishes, and impress your family with your improved cooking skills. Win, win, win!

2 Broke Girls (Season 1 & 2)

You always need laughter in your life, but especially when you’re in self-isolation. 2 Broke Girls has your back. You won’t be able to contain your laughter as you witness the trials and tribulations of waitresses Max and Caroline. The poor girls just want to start a cupcake business… but they never seem to have enough money for it. #relatable. Stream it now!

What do you think happens when you put 15 young adults together and force them to work, live and party? A whole lotta drama, scandal and romance.

If you think Geordie Shore is good, you haven’t seen anything yet. Australian reality-drama series, The Shire is full of lust, love and partying – and considering it’s now pretty much illegal to party – this is the perfect show to watch to have some fun. Grab a glass of something and binge-watch the series now on 10 play.

The Bay (Season 1 - 4)

This US soap will have you hooked from the moment you turn it on. Blackmail, sordid lovers, vindictive archrivals and non-stop scandals… what’s not to love? Winner of multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, The Bay stars The Bold And The Beautiful’s Ronn Moss, and uncovers the hidden lives of the wealthy yet dysfunctional Bay City residents. Get amongst the lies, love and power obsessions on 10 play.