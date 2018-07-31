Lucy Lawless Stars In My Life Is Murder

Network Ten is delighted to announce it has commissioned Australian contemporary mystery series, My Life Is Murder, which has received principal production investment from Screen Australia.



My Life is Murder stars Lucy Lawless as complex, contrary and compelling investigator Alexa Crowe, who cannot help fighting the good fight – whether it is solving murders or combatting the small frustrations of everyday life. Fearless and unapologetic, Alexa’s unique skills and insights into the darker quirks of human nature, allows her to provoke, comfort and push the right buttons as she unravels the truth behind the most baffling of crimes.



Network Ten Head of Drama, Rick Maier, said: “Crimes that confound your average detective are more than an irritant for Alexa Crowe. She is not your average cop. Brilliant, insightful, and completely without filter, Alexa is that rare breed of television hero: She doesn’t give a damn how she solves the crime or who she offends in the process, as long as she gets it done.



“A star-turn for a great actress in Lucy Lawless, brilliant scripts from some of our best writers, and a cracking yarn each week. My Life is Murder will be one of the freshest new dramas on our screens next year.”



Screen Australia Head of Production, Sally Caplan, said: “This captivating female-led story made My Life Is Murder a highly attractive project for Screen Australia. It’s a coup for CJZ and Network Ten to have pop culture legend Lucy Lawless on board to star in her first Australian lead role. Lucy’s character is intriguing and I’m sure will appeal to Australian and international audiences.”



CJZ Head of Drama Development, Claire Tonkin, said: "With a fascinating and deeply irreverent investigator at its heart, developing this crime series has been the most fun you can have while plotting murder (of the fictional variety). We are thrilled to partner with Screen Australia and Network Ten – and what an absolute joy to be working with the brilliant Lucy Lawless to bring this fearless character to life."



The series will be set and shot in Melbourne and commence production at the end of 2018.



My Life Is Murder is coming to TEN in 2019