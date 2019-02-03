Lucy Durack's Short Series Lift To Premiere On 10 Peach

A love story set entirely in an elevator isn’t your average elevator pitch, but that’s exactly what’s coming to 10 Peach and 10 play on 14 February. LIFT is an irresistible bite-sized rom-com starring Lucy Durack (Wicked, Legally Blonde, Sisters, The Letdown) as serial temp Olivia, whose chance encounter with the straight-laced Simon (Duncan Ragg) leads to something neither of them bargained for.

Despite circumstances and office politics conspiring to keep them apart, including the little matter of the proposal Simon’s en route to the rooftop to deliver, the lift journeys that follow show the romantic repercussions of sparks flying in hazardously confined spaces.

LIFT was created and written by Durack, Jess Murray and Leon Murray of writing collective Platinum Lining. Buzz-courting director Zoe Pepper helmed the project, and the series was produced by Lauren Elliott of Mad Kids, and executive produced by Chloe Rickard of Jungle Entertainment

“I am so excited to have LIFT, our screenwriting debut and mini rom-com, screening for the first time on 10 Peach, not to mention for it to happen on 14 February! Most excellent and unique Valentine’s Day present ever! Thank you, not-so-secret admirer, Network 10!” said Durack.

“We can’t wait to have a screening party and celebrate our TV premiere. This is the first time a Mad Kids project has been broadcast on commercial TV, so we’re thrilled!” said producer Lauren Elliott. “It’s amazing how much heart we managed to pack into a small wooden box. Working with Lucy, Lauren and the whole team was such a great experience,” added director Zoe Pepper. I’m so happy I get to premiere my first rom com on the most loved up day of the year.”