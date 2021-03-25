Looking For Shows For Kids Of All Ages? We’ve Got Eggs-actly What You Need This Easter

After an exhausting morning of egg hunting, when all the good hot cross buns have been devoured and you’re looking for your next entertainment fix, kids of all ages have something to discover over on 10 Shake.

From classic characters like SpongeBob and Dora the Explorer to the all-new Blue’s Clues and You, all your mates are in the one place this Easter break and are airing seven days a week from 6 in the morning, 12 hours a day.

And if you miss your fave shows? You can always catch up on episodes on demand on 10 play, we’ve got you covered.

Animated fun to live-action thrills, spills, and laughs, here’s when you can find your favourite shows.

PRE-SCHOOL FRIENDLY

Dora the Explorer

Weekdays at 6

There’s no better way to start the day than with an adventure, and no one is a better guide to the limitless potential of the imagination than Dora the Explorer. Along with her friends Boots, Map, and her trusty backpack, join Dora on a journey of a lifetime.

Bubble Guppies

Weekdays at 6.30

Weekends at 6

A hyper-colour, musical series that focuses on everyday experiences from recycling to dinosaurs, dentists to Ancient Egypt, the Bubble Guppies will have you singing along to their catchy tunes, you won’t even realise how much you’re learning!

Blaze and the Monster Machines

Weekdays at 7.10, 8.30, 9, and 11.30

Weekends at 6.30, 7, and 1

For the science and maths lovers out there, catch Blaze the monster-truck and his techie driver AJ as they tackle high-speed races in Axle City. Blaze and the Monster Machines is so much fun, while you’re watching the truck take on his tractor-trailer nemesis Crusher, you’re also being introduced to STEM concepts, engineering problems and technology ideas every episode!

Paw Patrol

Weekdays at 7.30, 8, and 12-2

Weekends at 7.30, 8, and 12.30

Join Ryder and his crew of pups as they carry out rescue missions for the citizens of Adventure Bay. Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, and Rubble will do what it takes — just as long as you remember, whenever you’re in trouble, just yelp for help!

Blue’s Clues and You

Weekdays at 9.30

Based on the classic format of Blue’s Clues, featuring brand new host Joshua Dela Cruz, Blue’s Clues and You stars all your favourite characters in an updated animated world. Each episode Blue leaves a handful (or should that be paw-ful) of pawprints all over for Josh to discover, unravelling the mystery of the day. Can you solve it before Josh does?

Butterbean’s Café

Weekdays at 10, from April 5

Butterbean the fairy runs her neighbourhood cafe along with her friends Poppy, Dazzle, Jasper, and her sister Cricket. Armed with the cooking tools of their choosing, the gang whip up magically delicious treats that even the grumpy Mrs Marmalady next door can’t resist.

Team Umizoomi

Weekdays at 11

Milli, her brother Geo, and their robot Bot help the kids of Umi City with their problems, from counting to patterns to measurements and shapes, there’s nothing these maths whizzes can’t conquer with the power of friendship… and maths.

FOR THE OLDER KIDS

SpongeBob Squarepants

Weekdays at 3

Weekends at 8.30, 9, and from 4-5

He lives in a pineapple under the sea, he’s the most famous sponge ever. You know him, you love him… it’s Spongebob.

Breadwinners

Weekdays at 3.30

Weekends at 11.30 and 12

Two carefree ducks, SwaySway and Buhdeuce, fly around their home planet Pondega delivering bread to customers. Though SwaySway seems to always get the pair into a spot of trouble, their friendship and heart keeps them soaring.

The Loud House

Weekdays at 4

Weekends at 9.30, 10, and 2

Loud by name, loud by nature, Lincoln Loud is the only boy in a house with his ten sisters. And while he’s always struggling with a wild and crazy house, his best friend Clyde, an only child, can’t get enough of the Loud family chaos.

Sanjay and Craig

Weekends at 10.30 and 11

There’s no better friendship between a boy and his best mate the talking snake. Join Sanjay as he discovers the world alongside Craig the talking snake who is also a master of disguise - duh. Thankfully, Craig’s skills keep the duo’s secret friendship under wraps and out of the hands of Sanjay’s snake-fearing neighbour Mr Noodman.

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Weekdays at 4.30

It’s always four times the fun with Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn, quadruplets who couldn’t be more different. This live-action comedy follows the Harper siblings as they approach life in their very unique ways, but always find a way to come together as a family.

Henry Danger

Weekdays at 5, from April 5

This live-action series follows Henry Hart, a regular teen who gets handpicked by superhero Captain Man to become his apprentice. Now juggling his everyday life and his new secret identity as a superhero, Henry’s got a lot on his plate.

The Thundermans

Weekends at 3 and 3.30

Phoebe and Max are twins who are constantly trying to out-do each other. But, they’re no ordinary twins. The pair are part of the mighty Thunderman family, a group of superheroes who must keep their secret identities just that -- a secret! Sibling rivalry plus superpowers? What could go wrong!

Check out all of these shows and more on 10 Shake or watch on demand on 10 play!