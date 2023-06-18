Logies 2023: Julia Morris And Osher Günsberg Nominated For Gold

The nominees for the 2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards have been announced and this year Network 10 is thrilled that Julia Morris and Osher Günsberg have both been nominated for the top award of the night.

While this marks Osher’s first time in the running for the Gold, this is Julia’s second consecutive year up for the award for TV’s most popular personality.

They are joined this year by Hamish Blake, Leigh Sales, Mark Coles Smith, Shaun Micallef, and Sonia Kruger.

“Not to sound too cliché but I don’t think there’s any other way to sound, it’s extraordinary to be considered that this is something I’m worthy of,” Osher told 10 Play. “I’m only here because of the focused work of many, many, many people.

“I appreciate it so much and it has taken a lot of other people’s hard work to put me in a position where I’m in contention for this,” he continued.

Being nominated two years in a row, Julia said, “I was so excited that I was nominated again, and I thought, hopefully, this could be my year.

“Then I had to go and clean up a little poo-poo from my dog Ken, which brought me straight back down to Earth.”

Now in the hands of the Aussie public to vote for their favourite nominees, Osher said just being nominated was a great reminder of what he’s tried to do his whole career.

“When I first started in television on Channel V... my younger brother was visiting me in Sydney, and he heard someone shout my name while we were grocery shopping in a tone of voice as if they knew me... I started to realise people do that because I’m connecting with them authentically,” he explained.

“I’d like to think that even when I’m shouting ‘Take it off’ or whispering that it’s time to go, I still have enough authenticity that I’m not different when you meet me. What the Gold Logie means, I guess, is that I’ve been doing that job... it’s the highest version of that. I’m incredibly grateful.”

“Winning a Logie is always a thrill,” Julia agreed, “I constantly talk about if you’re working then you’ve already won anyway but, the truth is, when you win it’s even better!”

“When you look back at who the public has chosen to hold this small piece of metal, it is people who transcend the programs they work on, it’s more about how they make people feel than it is about a particular program they worked on,” Osher added.

“I count flowers and shout at anthropomorphic popcorn machines,” he said with a laugh. “But I like to think that there’s enough of a nod and a wink to the people who are sitting on their couch or watching us on the bus on their phone that I’ve got ya. I see you and I’m here with you. That, for me, is what it’s about.”

Over the years we’ve seen many different approaches and campaigns on the road to the Gold, but for Julia and Osher they’re taking things one day at a time.

“I’m just going to try and enjoy it,” Osher agreed. “Ultimately, I’ve got no control over what anybody else does, I can only do my part and enjoy it as I go, because that’s it!

“That’s all we’ve got, this moment right here!”

Returning to Sydney for the first time since 1986, the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards will be broadcast on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday, 30 July.

Voting for all popular awards opens Monday, June 19 at 9am, and as usual will remain open until the end of the red carpet on July 30, but for the first time ever the voting for the TV WEEK Gold Logie will remain open during the ceremony until 10.30pm AEST.

You can vote for your favourites from the nominees here: tvweeklogies.com.au.