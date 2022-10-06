Thankfully in 2023, 10 is bringing trusted property experts to the rescue of desperate house hunters in the premiere of the worldwide smash hit, Location, Location, Location.

From auction houses to estate agencies, websites to word-of-mouth, the team from Location, Location, Location will scour markets all over Australia for the perfect property.

And whether it’s upsizing, downsizing, retiring or relocating, the mission is always the same: to make a dream home a reality.

With interest rates rising in the real estate market and pulse rates rising for both nervous sellers and anxious buyers, every property auction is an emotional mini-drama, and Location, Location, Location will be there to catch all the highs and lows.

Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President, Content and Programming, Paramount ANZ, said: "Location, Location, Location is a well-loved format and we are thrilled to bring it back to Australian free-to-air audiences.

“This series will be shot in Melbourne and Sydney, where property is highly sought after, and we can't wait to help everyday Australians find their next home, tree change, sea change and more."

Peter Newman, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine Australia, said: “We’re immensely proud and excited to see Location, Location, Location on 10 in 2023.

“The show has a wonderful heritage in Australia and overseas, and we look forward to watching as our experts help make our contributors' property dreams come true.”

Produced by EndemolShine Australia (a Banijay company), Location, Location, Location is an original format from IWC Media (a Banijay company) distributed by Banijay Rights.

Location, Location, Location: where dreams come home in 2023.

Location, Location, Location coming to 10 in 2023