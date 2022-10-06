10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Location, Location, Location Coming To 10 In 2023

Location, Location, Location Coming To 10 In 2023

Buying a house can be a fraught business, especially in Australia.

Thankfully in 2023, 10 is bringing trusted property experts to the rescue of desperate house hunters in the premiere of the worldwide smash hit, LocationLocation, Location.

From auction houses to estate agencies, websites to word-of-mouth, the team from Location, Location, Location will scour markets all over Australia for the perfect property.

And whether it’s upsizing, downsizing, retiring or relocating, the mission is always the same: to make a dream home a reality.

With interest rates rising in the real estate market and pulse rates rising for both nervous sellers and anxious buyers, every property auction is an emotional mini-drama, and Location, Location, Location will be there to catch all the highs and lows.

Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President, Content and Programming, Paramount ANZ, said: "Location, Location, Location is a well-loved format and we are thrilled to bring it back to Australian free-to-air audiences.

“This series will be shot in Melbourne and Sydney, where property is highly sought after, and we can't wait to help everyday Australians find their next home, tree change, sea change and more."

Peter Newman, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine Australia, said: “We’re immensely proud and excited to see Location, Location, Location on 10 in 2023.

“The show has a wonderful heritage in Australia and overseas, and we look forward to watching as our experts help make our contributors' property dreams come true.”

Produced by EndemolShine Australia (a Banijay company), Location, Location, Location is an original format from IWC Media (a Banijay company) distributed by Banijay Rights.

Location, Location, Location: where dreams come home in 2023.

Location, Location, Location coming to 10 in 2023

See Tomorrow With A Mountain Of Entertainment In 2023
NEXT STORY

See Tomorrow With A Mountain Of Entertainment In 2023

Advertisement

Related Articles

See Tomorrow With A Mountain Of Entertainment In 2023

See Tomorrow With A Mountain Of Entertainment In 2023

The future of TV viewing has arrived, from winter warmth with hearty eats to the pulse-pounding excitement of the hunt.
MasterChef: Dessert Masters Is Set For Sweet Success

MasterChef: Dessert Masters Is Set For Sweet Success

From The Producers Of MasterChef Australia, Dessert Masters Is Plating Up In 2023.
Turning Problem Pooches Into Pristine Pets: Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly With Graeme Hall

Turning Problem Pooches Into Pristine Pets: Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly With Graeme Hall

If it’s one thing working from home has taught us is how much we love our doggos.
Taskmaster Hosted By Tom Gleeson And Tom Cashman Coming In 2023

Taskmaster Hosted By Tom Gleeson And Tom Cashman Coming In 2023

Tom Gleeson takes comedians to task.
'We're Sleepwalking Into Their Metaverse': Todd Sampson's Eye-Opening Investigation Into The Internet

'We're Sleepwalking Into Their Metaverse': Todd Sampson's Eye-Opening Investigation Into The Internet

In the second season of his documentary series 'Mirror Mirror', Todd Sampson turns his gaze to the internet and how it can affect our ability to love and hate.