Lisa Wilkinson To Head Up Ten’s New Digital Site ten daily

Come 2018, audiences will be able to get an even bigger fix of premium and exclusive entertainment, lifestyle, opinion news and sport content with the launch of Network ten’s new standalone, mobile-optimised website – ten daily – with Lisa Wilkinson leading the editorial team as well as contributing to the website.



The new role is in addition to her previously announced hosting role with Network Ten’s award-winning news and current affairs program, The Project, where she will work alongside current hosts Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar, as well as hosting The Sunday Project.



“I’m thrilled to be adding ten daily to my new role at Network Ten,” Lisa said. “The digital space is such an exciting place to be, and with so much Ten content already available, I can see a huge opportunity for ten daily to go to the next level as a must-visit daily digital destination.”



“With her extensive experience as a journalist and presenter across magazines, television, radio and digital media, Lisa is the perfect person to lead the editorial direction of ten daily,” said Liz Baldwin, Network Ten General Manager, Digital.



To register for updates about ten daily, go to tendaily.com.au