Joey Essex: Grief And Me Explores A Reality Star’s Dark Past In Powerful Documentary

Having just entered the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, international reality star Joey Essex has been charming audiences across the country.

With his unique vocabulary and blindingly bright smile, the handsome former The Only Way Is Essex star has already injected the so-called Aussie jungle with laughs and a ton of new catchphrases.

In the documentary Joey Essex: Grief and Me, Joey explores his difficult past and attempts to confront the grief that he had buried for two decades.

When Joey was just 10-years-old his mother died by suicide. Unable to comprehend such a great loss when he was so young, Joey attempted to push down his grief and grew up to be one of the UK’s biggest reality stars.

As he neared his 30th birthday, with the help of a clinical psychologist, Joey attempted to face his grief, and finally process his emotions, hoping that by confronting his past he could move on with his future.

During his time in the jungle, Joey is competing for a cash prize for his chosen charity, Feel the Magic, an Aussie organisation that provides support to children who are suffering from grief.

Joey Essex: Grief and Me airs 9pm Monday, January 10 on 10 and 10 play on demand