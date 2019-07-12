Jason Donovan’s Daughter Takes Up Residence In Erinsborough

Let’s take a look…

Jemma, Jason and Terry Donovan

With Jemma joining the ranks this week, we remember her father Jason, who played one half of the OG Neighbours supercouple, Scott and Charlene. Scott Robinson married Charlene Mitchell in one of the most-watched televised weddings in Aussie history. Seriously, Megs and Harry had NOTHING on these guys. And every time we hear ‘Suddenly’ by Angry Anderson, we get a lil bit of salty wetness in our eyes.

Back in the ‘90s, Jason’s dad Terry was best known for his role as Doug Willis. He was a real meat and three veg type o’ guy, who married Pam Beresford and had four kids – one being Ned’s father, Brad. He returned to the show in 2014, but unfortunately, his character was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and died in 2016.

Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth

Long before they became Thor, Gale Hawthorne (and Mr Miley Cyrus – hubba hubba!) and Officer Stubbs, the Hemsworth brothers all did a stint on Neighbours.

Ok, ok… TECHNICALLY Chris only made a small blink-and-you’ll-miss-him guest appearance, but brother Luke played Nathan Tyson – a bloke who played for the Eastside Dingoes footy team and was found using steroids – for 10 episodes in 2002.

Liam had a much longer stint playing Josh Taylor, a paraplegic who began a relationship with Bridget Parker after she was paralysed down one part of her body following a car crash. They were sooooo cute together!

Holly Valance and Olympia Valance

Holly made her debut on the soap drama at the tender age of 16, playing Felicity Jane Scully, aka ‘Flick’. She was your typical girl-next-door and dated a few of Erinsborough’s finest, including Joel Samuels and Stuart Parker (Toadie’s BFFs) but it was her secret affair with Marc, her sister Steph’s fiance’, that really caused a wedge in her already dysfunctional family.

Holly is now married to a billionaire English property developer, which is a far cry from the middle-class bogan she once portrayed.

Holly’s half-sister Olympia played Paige Smith, and she too had her own fair share of draaaaamz. She arrived in Erinsborough in search of her biological parents, but stayed for a few tumultuous relationships, getting arrested by her own fiance’ on her wedding day and having a baby with a priest. Yeap, we cannot make this stuff up.

Carla Bonner and Harley Bonner

Carla joined Neighbours as THE Stephanie Scully in 1999 and stayed on the show for a whopping eleven years, before returning for another 3 years in 2015. So, you can imagine the number of storylines she’s been a part of. Some of the batshit crazy ones include getting pregnant to her best friend Libby’s husband, killing Ringo while under the influence of alcohol and kidnapping her mate’s son after suffering a psychotic break.

Her eldest son Harley began playing Josh Willis in 2013, the twin brother of Imogen (yeap, the one who just represented Evil Finn) and a competitive swimmer. He began an on-again-off-again relationship with Amber Turner and they eventually became parents to daughter Matilda.

Unfortunately, he was killed in an explosion at Lassiters. Yep.

Catch Harlow Robinson on Neighbours, 6.30 Weeknights on 10 Peach and 10 play