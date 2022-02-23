It’s The Year To Get Even More Bold With 10 Bold

All your favourite high-octane shows are in one spot, but if you’re looking for 10 Bold, have no fear, it’s never been easier to tune-in.

10 Bold is now in HD!

Moving forward, as there won’t be a Standard Definition simulcast of 10 Bold, some people may not be able to find the channel on their TV. All you need to do is run a manual auto-tune for channels, and 10 Bold should be back in your living room, with just as much explosive action as ever.

Some set top boxes and TVs won’t have any issue, so if 10 Bold is working for you, then keep tuning into your fave shows and new episodes. And if you watch Bold via SCA or WIN, there won’t be any changes to how you watch 10 Bold.

If you’re having trouble, or aren’t sure what to do, check out the owner’s manual of your TV or device. And don’t forget you can always live stream and watch episodes of all your favourite shows on demand on 10 play anywhere in Australia.

For more info on what 10 play apps you can live stream 10 Bold on, click here.

Need some action in your life?

We’ve got exactly what you need. After the recent announcement that NCIS: Sydney will be joining the franchise, 10 Bold has episodes of NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

If you love NCIS, you’re probably a fan of the series that started it all, JAG! Plus, a handful of other classic favourites that are full of action or cult classics like FBI Most Wanted, Seal Team, Bull, Diagnosis Murder, Jake and the Fatman, Cheers and many, many more.

If you’re looking to keep it real, don’t forget to check out Bondi Rescue, the iconic series that follows the brilliant team of lifeguards looking after one of Sydney’s most iconic beaches.

But that’s only the start of it!

Check out the 10 Bold TV Guide for even more information on what’s coming up!