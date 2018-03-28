Is Chloe Brennan A Bit Wild, Or Psycho?

“5 stars from me for sure”

There’s something about snogging your Uber driver as a thank you for the safe and swift journey that just screams ‘free spirit’. (Unless you’re Harvey Weinstein).





“Isn’t it a bit weird for you in there without Tyler? And your house is right next door, isn’t it?”

There’s something really disturbing about people who smile with the innocence of a child while throwing shade. It’s a little bit psycho.





“I was in Chennai doing this meditation course…”

First it was Chennai, then it was Perth with a migraine. You’d think you’d remember where you were when your dad died. Especially given it was only a few months ago. Psycho.





“I’m dying for a decent coffee, that stuff you buy is real bad.”

Coffee snob. Definitely a psycho.





“Can I offer you some advice?”

Unsolicited advice? Not unless you’re Sheila.





“Give me a call if you ever wanna mix it up. I would totally be up for that.”

From snogging the Uber driver to hitting on Elly - definitely a free spirit.





“Sorry, three brothers. I learn to get in fast when it comes to food.”

Offering Piper’s toast back to her after it’s been in your mouth? That’s exactly the kind of thing you expect from free spirits who do mediation courses in Chennai.





“Wait. Think this through. If this does clear Paul’s name, then there’s a possibility you’re going to lose David to Raphael.”



Allowing everyone to think Paul started a fire in a factory and killed people, just so your brother can win back the man he loves - now that’s straight-up devious. Psycho.

