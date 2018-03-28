10 play Trending

Is Chloe Brennan A Bit Wild, Or Psycho?

The bohemian Brennan sister has started ruffling feathers. But with her big smile and blasé attitude to everything, it’s hard to tell if she’s just a bit of a free spirit, or a bit of a sociopath. Let’s take a look

Neighbours, 2018, channel eleven

“5 stars from me for sure”

There’s something about snogging your Uber driver as a thank you for the safe and swift journey that just screams ‘free spirit’. (Unless you’re Harvey Weinstein).

Neighbours, 2018, channel eleven

“Isn’t it a bit weird for you in there without Tyler? And your house is right next door, isn’t it?”

There’s something really disturbing about people who smile with the innocence of a child while throwing shade. It’s a little bit psycho.

Neighbours, 2018, channel eleven

“I was in Chennai doing this meditation course…”

First it was Chennai, then it was Perth with a migraine. You’d think you’d remember where you were when your dad died. Especially given it was only a few months ago. Psycho.

Neighbours, 2018, channel eleven

“I’m dying for a decent coffee, that stuff you buy is real bad.”

Coffee snob. Definitely a psycho.

Neighbours, 2018, channel eleven

“Can I offer you some advice?”

Unsolicited advice? Not unless you’re Sheila.

Neighbours, 2018, channel eleven

“Give me a call if you ever wanna mix it up. I would totally be up for that.”

From snogging the Uber driver to hitting on Elly - definitely a free spirit.

Neighbours, 2018, channel eleven

“Sorry, three brothers. I learn to get in fast when it comes to food.”

Offering Piper’s toast back to her after it’s been in your mouth? That’s exactly the kind of thing you expect from free spirits who do mediation courses in Chennai.

Neighbours, 2018, channel eleven

“Wait. Think this through. If this does clear Paul’s name, then there’s a possibility you’re going to lose David to Raphael.”

Allowing everyone to think Paul started a fire in a factory and killed people, just so your brother can win back the man he loves - now that’s straight-up devious. Psycho.

