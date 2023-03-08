Iconic Women On 10 Play

From superhero women of Survivor to powerhouses in the media industry, there are so many iconic women across 10 and 10 Play. This International Women’s Day, lets take a moment to celebrate some of these incredible women.

Melissa Leong

Already an established writer, broadcaster and TV personality, Melissa Leong became an instant fan favourite when she joined the MasterChef Australia family. Celebrating food with her signature brand of poetry and heart, Melissa has given us so many memorable moments over the last few seasons. Now, as well as a brand-new season of MasterChef later this year, Melissa will also be judging MasterChef: Dessert Masters alongside Amaury Guichon.

Judge Judy

Whether you’ve watched her on a TV screen in the corner of the doctor’s waiting room or binged back-to-back episodes of Judge Judy, we're sure you’ll agree that Judge Judith Sheindlin is an icon. Audiences loved her stern and no-nonsense attitude turning her show into a 25-season ratings juggernaut. She now holds a Guinness World Record for longest serving television arbitrator but is also celebrated for her work as a former prosecutor and family court judge, television producer, author and women’s advancement philanthropist. An incredible woman with a truly impressive resume.

Narelda Jacobs

For over 20 years Narelda Jacobs has been at the forefront of news in Australia. The proud Whadjuk Noongar woman was the first Indigenous, queer newsreader when she presented 10 News First in Perth. Now, as part of the Studio 10 family and host of 10 News First: Midday bulletin, Narelda has also been part of several groundbreaking projects including the Pilot Week special Dinner Guest that she created last year.

Women of Survivor

With Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains being regarded as one of the best seasons of all-time, there are plenty of iconic women to celebrate from the show’s history. Queen Hayley is battling to be the first ever back-to-back winner, Shonee never let us down with her iconic quotes, and Liz and Nina have been showing us that the boys aren’t the only ones to watch out for. With full seasons of Survivor US, South Africa and New Zealand also available to watch on 10 Play, celebrate all the iconic ladies who have paved the way in the world’s toughest game. Just remember, Queen stays queen.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie

Childhood besties turned American socialites, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie had a chokehold on the world of celebrity culture for years. Filthy rich and loved by the paparazzi, we watched the pair grow up and navigate success and scandal. Paris and Nicole starred alongside each other in The Simple Life, which saw the girls give up their lives of luxury to live like the common folk. The show became a cult-classic, showcasing Paris and Nicole’s authentic selves and setting the tone for future reality shows. Arguably the original ‘influencers’, these two women deserve celebration for the massive impact they had on the world of celebrity.

Julia Morris

One of Australia’s most beloved comedians, Lady Julia Morris has entertained families across the country as the host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. Gearing up for a new season (and a whole bunch of new, iconic intros), Julia can also be seen providing way too many laughs on the hit new series Taskmaster Australia right here on 10 and 10 Play.

Steph Tisdell

Loved by critics and audiences alike for her natural warmth and wit, Steph Tisdell is an award-winning stand-up comedian and television presenter. Since winning the Deadly Funny National Grand Final in 2014, Steph has established herself in the Australian comedy and media scene landing regular spots on shows like Hughsey We Have A Problem and The Project. She also developed an award-winning one-woman show Identity Steft and hosted Season 3 of 10 Play’s Stuff Everything You Should Know About Australia. A proud Ydinji woman, Steph uses her material to share her culture and hopes to empower other Aboriginal artists in comedy. Hilarious and talented, Steph is a gift to the world of comedy.

Claudia Carvan

One of Australia’s most recognised actresses, Claudia Carvan is a master of her craft, known for her roles in shows like The Secret Life Of Us, Puberty Blues and, more recently, Bump. An equally talented producer and script-writer, Carvan has carved an impressive career in the Australian film and television industry boasting plenty of accolades, including mutliple AACTA and Logie awards.

Women Of Sport

With incredible talent and impressive strength, 10 Play showcases a collection of incredible sportswomen worthy of celebration.

On the soccer field, the Matildas boast an amazing line-up of players including Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter, who are set to take to the pitch soon against England and later, France. Female footy legends from across Australia will also be coming together for the upcoming Liberty A-League Women finals.

In the fighting ring, Arlene Blencowe, Cris Cyborg, Santana Garrett and Tessa Blanchard are just some of the many powerful women that feature in Bellator and WOW Women Of Wrestling.

