Harry And Meghan: An African Journey To Premiere On 10 play

The film, which was shot across South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Botswana show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their recent royal tour and the notable moment where they decided to fight back against British Tabloid press.

Harry and Meghan speak exclusively to British news anchor Tom Bradby about the causes and issues they care most about and their fresh and personal approach to being modern Royals.

Tom explores their compassion and impactful work, alongside the challenges and pressure they face living as a young family on the global stage trying to balance their public duties and private life under media scrutiny.

“This is the third documentary I’ve made with Prince Harry in Africa. I expected it to be an interesting journey but this ended up being a fascinating insight taking in their passion for their work, their private happiness and the challenge and pressure of balancing their public duties and family life.”

Reflecting on his relationship with Africa, Prince Harry said, “Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget.”

Harry And Meghan: An African Journey takes a behind the scenes look at this modern Royal couple, providing a vivid insight into the causes and issues they care so deeply about. The film will premiere early in Australia on Monday, 21 October at 11am on 10 play, and on 10 and WIN Network on Tuesday, 22nd October at 7.30pm

Watch Harry And Meghan: An African Journey on Monday, 21 October at 11am on 10 play