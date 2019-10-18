10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Harry And Meghan: An African Journey To Premiere On 10 play

Harry And Meghan: An African Journey To Premiere On 10 play

It was the tour that made headlines around the world, and you can catch the special film presentation on Monday, 21 October from 11am on 10 play

The film, which was shot across South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Botswana show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their recent royal tour and the notable moment where they decided to fight back against British Tabloid press.

Harry and Meghan speak exclusively to British news anchor Tom Bradby about the causes and issues they care most about and their fresh and personal approach to being modern Royals.

Tom explores their compassion and impactful work, alongside the challenges and pressure they face living as a young family on the global stage trying to balance their public duties and private life under media scrutiny.

 “This is the third documentary I’ve made with Prince Harry in Africa. I expected it to be an interesting journey but this ended up being a fascinating insight taking in their passion for their work, their private happiness and the challenge and pressure of balancing their public duties and family life.”

Reflecting on his relationship with Africa, Prince Harry said, “Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget.”

Harry And Meghan: An African Journey takes a behind the scenes look at this modern Royal couple, providing a vivid insight into the causes and issues they care so deeply about. The film will premiere early in Australia on Monday, 21 October at 11am on 10 play, and on 10 and WIN Network on Tuesday, 22nd October at 7.30pm

Watch Harry And Meghan: An African Journey on Monday, 21 October at 11am on 10 play

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.