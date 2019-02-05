Gogglebox: New Faces, New Faves

Can you briefly introduce yourselves?

We are Tim and Leanne, a brother-sister duo from Melbourne!

Our viewing habits can best be described as eclectic and holistic – there honestly isn’t a single genre of TV or movie that we don’t - or won’t - watch! We are a very close knit family and have an almost “best friend” approach to our brother-sister relationship.

If we aren’t on the couch, we are out eating, fishing or travelling together (but mostly eating!)

What can people expect from you on the show?

We are highly animated and opinionated, so expect us to be screaming at the screen or tearing up at the drop of a hat! We also have no brain-to-mouth filter, so there is likely to be a lot of inappropriate conversation!

Whose idea was it to apply for Gogglebox?

Leanne: We were independently approached by a producer through our Insta account and encouraged to apply for the show. Tim has been a fan of Gogglebox Australia since Season 1, and also watched Gogglebox UK, and never in his wildest dreams did Tim ever think he would be a contributor to the program. This is a dream come true for the both of us.

Who is your favourite Gogglebox family?

Leanne: We love the families. It’s like asking a parent to choose their favourite child! Having said that, Tim finds Adam & Symon bend-over-chuckling, whilst I have a soft spot for Mick & Di. We both totally agree that Keith and Lee are #relationshipgoals!

Which one of you is the most opinionated?

We are both as obnoxiously opinionated as each other. Very often we land on the same spot but there have been instances where we vehemently disagree with each other and the sibling rivalry rears its ugly head.

What show are you binge-watching at the moment?

Tim: I’m currently binge watching The Colony, The Expanse and Frankie & Grace.

Leanne: Teen Titans, Go! and The Grand Tour. I’m also trying to watch all the Marvel movies in chronological order

Name your three favourite TV shows of all-time

Tim: Dr Who, The Expanse, Kath & Kim and Please Like Me. I travel internationally quite extensively and will re-watch K&K and PLM to remind me of home.

Leanne: CSI (every series!), Community and Stranger Things.

Do you have a routine that you stick to while watching TV? (Must have a glass of wine, a hot cup of tea, a packet of Tim Tams etc)

We are a foodie family so food will always make an appearance whenever we’re sitting on the couch. We’re always snacking on new, freaky foods and snacks. The weirder the better! We want to try every snack food made. Big goal, probably not so great for the waistline or our health. Haha.

What are your most annoying habits while watching TV?

We both have a tendency to talk excessively, to the point we miss large segments of the program and are forced to rewind.

What’s your go-to takeaway to eat in front of the telly?

Tim: I enjoy a hearty Salmon and Tuna Poke bowl as it’s equal parts tasty and convenient.

Leanne: definitely pizza or dumplings!