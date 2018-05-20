game of games coming to ten

An entertainment show like no other, Game Of Games is based on the hit US show of the same name, which was an out-of-the-box success when it launched in January this year.



The US series is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production, which is owned by television icon and entertainment pioneer Ellen DeGeneres, who is the host and executive producer of the show in the US.



Ms DeGeneres said: “I’m thrilled that Game Of Games is making its way to Australia on TEN.



“And I’m already thinking of ways to make it better. For instance, in the US we drop contestants into vats of mashed potatoes, but in Australia it’s gonna be 100% Vegemite.”



Each hour-long episode of Game Of Games includes supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from the award-winning daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show.





Contestants, who are pulled direct from the audience, have to manoeuvre massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown — all in a quest to win a big cash prize. The thrill of the pressure cooker situations and the instant wins will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.



Network Ten Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey, said: “Game Of Games is a big new show that is light, fun and engaging. It’s a blast of great family entertainment that is perfect for the back half of the year.



“Game Of Games is unique. It packed full of big fun, big physical entertainment, big laughs and big cash prizes.”



WBITVP Managing Director, Michael Brooks, said: “Game Of Games is the biggest physical game show ever filmed inside a studio. It’s laugh-out-loud fun and madness from start to finish and we believe Australian audiences are going to love it.”

Game Of Games will premiere on TEN later this year. The host will be announced soon