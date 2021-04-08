From The Producers Of Planet Earth II and Blue Planet Comes Malika: The Lion Queen. Coming To 10 and 10 play On Demand

For far too long we’ve celebrated the greatness that is the King of the Jungle. But now, we introduce to you the two-part series from the Emmy Award winning producers of Planet Earth II, Blue Planet and Hostile Planet, Malika: Queen Of The Jungle.

Premiering Sunday 18 April at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play, we’ll follow Malika’s journey from a young rough and tumble lion cub, to a striking, empowered Queen. In a celebration of female strength and resilience, it’s a side to the pride like you’ve never seen before.

The untold story of the lioness’ experience is one to behold, facing challenges like no other. In a visually-stunning story, the King’s leading lady displays the softer but no means less powerful of one of the most intriguing animals on the planet.

Narrated by Academy Award and Emmy Award nominated actor Angela Bassett, Malika: The Lion Queen will have the whole family captivated by this marvellous cat.

Malika: The Lion Queen will premiere 7.30 Sunday, 18 April on 10 and 10 play