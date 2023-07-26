From Sitcoms To Shootouts Check Out These New Shows On 10 Play

Strap in for hours of binge-watching fun as a bunch of new shows have just dropped on 10 Play. Full seasons of JAG, Rules Of Engagement, Walker, Texas Ranger, Man With A Plan and the MacGyver reboot are now available to watch for free on 10 Play.

If these shows are familiar to you, prepare yourself for a trip down memory lane. If not, here’s a taste of what to expect.

Walker, Texas Ranger

Catch Chuck Norris in his iconic role as Cordell Walker in the classic '90s Western drama Walker, Texas Ranger. Created by Leslie Greif and Paul Haggis, the series was inspired by the film Lone Wolf McQuade in which Norris starred as a member of the Texas Ranger Division. Brandishing their code of honor with pride, Walker and his partner make it their solemn duty to fight crime across Texas. The two rangers rely on their impressive martial arts training to keep evil at bay. Don’t miss the black-belt-worthy fight scenes and classic Mexican standoffs, tune into the iconic series on 10 Play right now.

Rules Of Engagement

Running for seven seasons from 2007 to 2013, the American sitcom Rules Of Engagement earned 3 Primetime Emmy nominations. The show was produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and centers around the lives of two couples and their single friends as they attempt to navigate the complicated world of relationships. Patrick Warburton and Megyn Price star as a long-term married couple Jeff and Audrey, Oliver Hudson and Bianca Kajlich star as newly engaged sweethearts Adam and Jennifer, and David Spade and Adhir Kalyan star as their single friends. Often meeting at their unofficial watering hole, The Island Diner, the group lean on each other as they deal with dating woes, engagement stress, marriage challenges and the various quirks of adulthood. Equal parts funny and relatable this is a show well worth watching. Every season of Rules Of Engagement will be available to watch for free on 10 Play on demand from Tuesday August 1st.

JAG

JAG walked so that NCIS could run. Short for Judge Advocate General, the series follows lawyers of the US Navy as they defend criminal cases under the military’s jurisdiction. Captain Harmon Rabb Jr (David James Elliot) and Lt. Colonel Sarah MacKenzie (Catherine Bell) and their team investigate some of the most serious cases facing the US Navy. As the predecessor to the widely known NCIS, JAG showcases the similar attention-grabbing storylines that NCIS is known for. Often pulling plots from real-life headlines, the series references recognisable aspects of historic cases such the USS Iowa turret explosion and the rescue of pilot Scott O’Grady. It’s “just-one-more-episode-before-bed" kind of watching that you don’t want to miss.

Man With A Plan

Starring Matt LeBlanc, Man With A Plan is a wholesome family-oriented sitcom that guarantees laughs. Adam Burns (LeBlanc), is an American contractor and old-school father who takes on more of the parenting responsibilities when his wife Andi (Liza Snyder) returns to work.

Adam must learn to juggle this new challenge while running his contracting business and dealing with his own overbearing father. Between navigating a new job, raising their three rambunctious children and dodging all the obstacles that life throws their way, the Burns family sure have their hands full. All four seasons of Man With A Plan will be available to watch from Tuesday, August 1 on 10 Play.

MacGyver (Reboot)

The iconic Angus ‘Mac’ Macgyver, known for his unusual knack for making gadgets out of everyday objects (read: matchstick machine gun), is revived in the MacGyver reboot. Stepping into Richard Dean Anderson’s shoes, actor Lucas Till stars as the new Mac, armed with his trusty Swiss army knife, some duct tape and the classic MacGyver wit.

MacGyver works for a US government intelligence agency where he uses his science knowledge and unconventional ideas to save lives and prevent catastrophes. It’s typical action-adventure with all the thrills and spills that make for brilliant adrenaline-pumping TV but with paper clips in place of pistols and birthday candles for bombs. All five seasons of the new MacGyver will be available to watch for free on 10 Play from August 1 so gather your paper clips and fashion a TV out of your old alarm clock so you don’t miss any of the action.

