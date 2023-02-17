10 play Trending

From Kirsten Dunst to Alan Rickman, These New 10 Play Movies Feature Some Famous Faces

New to 10 Play, these movies feature some big names from the shimmering lights of Hollywood.

Before big movies made them household names, these celebrities starred in some brilliant films that you may not know of. From a Shakespearean classic starring Helena Bonham Carter to one of Daniel Craig and Kate Winslet’s very first acting roles, these new-to-10-Play movies star some big-name celebrities and are well worth a watch.

The Great Buck Howard (2008)

John Malkovich, Emily Blunt, Tom Hanks and his son Colin Hanks star in this heartwarming and funny movie. Defying his father (Tom Hanks), Troy Gable (Colin Hanks) drops out of law school with dreams of making a name for himself in showbiz. He takes a job as assistant for the once inimitable illusionist Buck Howard (John Malkovich) as he attempts to reignite the flame of his career. Navigating challenges alongside Buck’s PR Person Valerie (Emily Blunt), Troy learns some humbling truths about the shiny world of Showbiz.

City Island (2009)

City Island is a must-watch film starring plenty of recognisable faces including Andy Garcia, Julianna Margulies, Emily Mortimer, Alan Arkin and Ezra Miller. Following the Rizzos, a dysfunctional family living in City Island in The Bronx, the film is equal parts serious and farcical. From marital issues and troubled teenagers, to big career aspirations and a long-lost son, tensions among the family boil over as their complicated lives intertwine.

The Cat’s Meow (2001)

The Cat’s Meow is a 2001 historical drama directed by Peter Bogdanovich starring a 19-year-old Kirsten Dunst, Cary Elwes and the late Edward Herrmann. Loosely based on reality, the film speculates on the mysterious death of American film producer Thomas H. Ince aboard the luxury yacht Oneida in 1924. The film portrays some of the glamour and scandal of old Hollywood as it navigates some of the rumours from that infamous weekend cruise.

Judas Kiss (1998)

A gripping crime thriller, Judas Kiss won the Critics Award at the 1999 Cognac Crime Film Festival. Directed by Sebastian Gutierrez, the film follows the life and crimes of two small-time criminals -- Coco Chavez (Carla Gugino) and Junior Armstrong (Simon Baker) -- who fall in over their heads after a kidnapping gone wrong. Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman star alongside each other as detectives on the case. Battling to one up each other, the pair of detectives have a hilarious dynamic. With suspicions and chaos aplenty, the movie is action-packed from beginning to end. Although, watching Professor Snape play a grizzly New Orleans Detective takes a little getting used to.

Twelfth Night (1996)

Celebrating a Shakespearean classic, Twelfth Night tells the story of a complicated love triangle. The film adaptation, directed by Trevor Nunn, handles one of Shakespeare’s most wild romantic comedies brilliantly. Featuring a stellar cast including Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Kingsley, Imogen Stubbs and Nigel Hawthorne, the film is as hilarious as it is heart wrenching. The uber-talented cast make wonderful performances in a true homage to the venerable playwright.

A Kid In King Arthur's Court (1995)

Before Kate Winslet and Daniel Craig went on to become major names in Hollywood, they starred in the magical family movie, A Kid In King Arthur’s Court. Also starring Thomas Ian Nicholas, Joss Ackland and Art Malik, the fantasy tells the story of a Little League player who, during an earthquake, falls into medieval Britain. After his miraculous appearance, King Arthur dubs him a saviour and he is tasked to join the Knights of the Round Table and save Camelot. Released by Walt Disney Pictures in 1995, the film was director Michael Gottlieb’s final film and is a must-watch for the whole family.

Check out all these films and more on 10 Play right now.

