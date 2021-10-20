First Dates Australia Is Serving Up The Love On 10 and 10 Play in 2022

The table is set, the dinner is on its way, it’s just BYO sparks when First Dates Australia arrives on 10 and 10 play in 2022.

Follow along as singles from all across the country head cross their fingers and toes as they dive into their first date, hoping to find The One waiting for them on the other side of the table.

Paired by relationship experts, singles looking for love will take part in this fly-on-the-wall series where hidden cameras capture all the magic (and occasional awkwardness) of first dates.

Each week new singles will hope to meet their perfect match over dinner, but with matters of the heart things aren’t always predictable. Will they meet the one, or will they meet the one that’ll have them running for the door?

Michael Brooks, Managing Director, Warner Bros. Australia said, “First Dates is one of the most successful dating formats in the world and we are excited to reimagine the show on 10.

“This powerhouse franchise, which includes successful spin-offs First Dates Hotel and First Dates Teens, is full of heart, laughter and love and we plan to bring the First Dates brand back to Aussie audiences in a big and exciting way.”

Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President, Content and Programming, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, added, “First Dates Australia is a heart-warming new addition to 10’s love line-up.

“Authentic and relatable, we’re sure our audience will form an instant connection with First Dates Australia, and we’re excited to see our singles’ love stories unfold.”

Are you single and looking for love? Click here to find out more info on how you can apply for First Dates Australia now!

First Dates Australia is coming to Network 10 and 10 play in 2022