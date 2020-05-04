Fetch The Remote! The Dog House Comes To 10

They say a house isn’t a home without a dog, and this paw-some documentary series premiering Saturday, May 16 at 7.30pm, is about to show you why.

Set inside a British dog rescue centre, well-known for its commitment to finding the perfect match for homeless pooches and potential new owners, The Dog House bears witness to the joy of the human and dog dating experience.

Throughout the series, we meet a diverse group of people with their own touching backstories, looking to transform their lives by adopting a four-legged friend.

You’ll be heartbroken by tails of abandonment and overjoyed by the bonds formed between these once timid pooches and their new furr-ever families.

There’ll be boops, snoots and floofs; pupperinos and good boi’s. But above all, a happy ending and much needed love for these doggos.

