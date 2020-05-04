10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Fetch The Remote! The Dog House Comes To 10

Fetch The Remote! The Dog House Comes To 10

If you’ve been feeling a little ruff in iso, and looking for a new leash on life, look no further than The Dog House.

They say a house isn’t a home without a dog, and this paw-some documentary series premiering Saturday, May 16 at 7.30pm, is about to show you why.

Set inside a British dog rescue centre, well-known for its commitment to finding the perfect match for homeless pooches and potential new owners, The Dog House bears witness to the joy of the human and dog dating experience.

Throughout the series, we meet a diverse group of people with their own touching backstories, looking to transform their lives by adopting a four-legged friend.

You’ll be heartbroken by tails of abandonment and overjoyed by the bonds formed between these once timid pooches and their new furr-ever families.

There’ll be boops, snoots and floofs; pupperinos and good boi’s. But above all, a happy ending and much needed love for these doggos.

The Dog House premieres May 16 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.