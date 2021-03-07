Female-Led Shows To Watch On 10 play For International Women’s Day

L.A’s Finest

What do you get when you spin the Bad Boys franchise into a comedy-action TV series featuring two powerful female leads?

L.A’S Finest.

And we’ve got the complete first season available to watch right now on 10 play.

Gabrielle Union plays Special Agent/Detective Lieutenant Syd Burnett (sister to Marcus Burnett, played by Martin Lawrence in the movie franchise), and Jessica Alba is Detective Lieutenant Nancy McKenna. While these women are partners on the field, they are complete opposites. Syd is the bad cop who loves to bend the rules, ride bikes, and keep her romantic affairs short and sweet. Nancy juggles her work life with being a wife to Patrick and a stepmom to Isobel. Plus, she’s hiding one very secret criminal past.

Everything you know and love about the original Bad Boys films features in the show, albeit with more *girl power*. Fast action, car chases, gun fights, mopping up thugs and funny one-liners. It’s all there for your guilty viewing pleasure.

After you’ve binged on the first season, you can watch the first nine episodes of Season two on 10 play. Then return each week for new episodes after they’ve aired on 10 Bold, every Thursday night at 9.30pm.

RELATED ARTICLE: https://10play.com.au/l-a-s-finest/articles/l-a-s-finest-is-the-bad-boys-ii-spin-off-you-need-to-binge-watch/tpa200131vxcmw

Mom

If you’re after comedy with a side of heart-wrenching, Mom is the show for you. Seasons 1 – 5 are available right now to watch on 10 play. That’s, like, 109 whole episodes. You’ll be entertained for hours. Winning!

Starring two hilarious queens of the comedy world - Anna Faris and Allison Janney – Mom tells a tale about single mother Christy, who’s doing everything she can to keep her head above water while juggling a household, raising two children, and staying sober. However, when her estranged mother Bonnie (also a recovering alcoholic) walks back into her life, it causes a world of chaos.

While the show tackles big issues such as poverty, addiction, depression, and teen pregnancy, Faris and Janney portray them in a light-hearted and funny way. We promise you won’t feel bad for laughing along with them.

RELATED ARTICLE: https://10play.com.au/mom/articles/mom-is-unlike-other-american-sitcoms-heres-why/tpa200708mdxcf

Charmed

This reboot of a television classic is one for all you witchy, supernatural lovers.

Sisters Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) discover they are The Charmed Ones after the death of their mother. In turn, they become a trio of sassy, badass witches fighting off demons and other dark forces threatening humankind.

While we’re huge fans of the original Charmed series, we love this progressive reboot for many reasons. The three lead actresses are beautiful Black and Latina women, sister Mel is a strong feminist and activist who is a part of the LGBTQI community, Macy is a budding scientist who is always looking for ways to combine science and magic, and Maggie has a superpower that none of the OG witches had – telepathy.

Season two of the show has just premiered on 10 Peach, so you can watch the first episode on 10 play right now. If you’re after season one, head on over to https://www.tenallaccess.com.au and sign up for one free month of access to a bunch of awesome shows!

RELATED ARTICLE: https://10play.com.au/charmed/articles/charmed-reboot-what-we-know-so-far/ tpa190614yphia

Happy International Women’s Day from the team at 10 play