Everything You Need To Know About Pilot Week

What is it? It’s new, it’s exciting, it starts Sunday August 19 and it has nothing to do with aeroplanes.

Every single night of the week, TEN will air a brand new show.

There will be eight original and entertaining pilot (a.k.a trial) episodes, and YOU will be able to have a say on what will come back as a series.

How? TV ratings and Social Media reactions. The shows with the best buzz and ratings will return to Australian televisions in 2019.

Skit Happens

Premieres Sunday, August 19 at 8.00 PM

A parody sketch show where Australia’s up-and-coming comedians poke fun at anything and everything. Nothing is off-limits. The comedians include: Jenna Owen, Heath Franklin, Vita Carbone, Stuart Daulman, Janis McGavin, Josh Glanc and Neel Kolhatkar.







Disgrace!

Premieres Sunday, August 19 at 8.30 PM

From the team who brought you Gruen and The Chaser, front man and shunned politician Sam Dastyari will use opinions, insights and laughs to bring you up to speed on the latest disgraces from all over the world.





Drunk History Australia

Premieres Monday, August 20 at 9.30 PM

See history re-told through the words of comedians and entertainers, all with a drink in their hand. Starring: Rhys Darby, Stephen Curry, Gyton Grantley, Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, Anthony “Lehmo” Lehmann and Gretta Lee Jackson.











Taboo

Premieres Tuesday, August 21 at 9.00 PM

Taboo is both confronting and simple in premise. Comedian Harley Breen spends five days and nights with a disadvantaged group in society. He uses the experience to form a stand-up routine about them, while the group members sit in the front row.







Kinne Tonight

Premieres Wednesday, August 22 at 9.00 PM

YouTube star and funny-man Troy Kinne brings his sketch comedy offline and onto your TV, bringing you half an hour of comedy gold.







Trial By Kyle

Premieres Thursday, August 23 at 8.30 PM

There’s only man who can get to the bottom of the toughest cases with the biggest celebrities – Kyle Sandilands. He carefully settles genuine disputes with the help of criminal lawyer and former The Bachelor Australia star, Anna Heinrich.







Dave

Premieres Friday, August 24 at 8.30 PM

Comedian Dave O’Neil gives us a look into his crazy life with on-air wife Emily Taheny in a half-hour narrative comedy. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll be glad you’re not Dave.







Bring Back… Saturday Night

Premieres Saturday, August 25 at 7.30 PM

Rove is back and he’s reuniting Australia’s greatest acts, bands and entertainers in a live TV show that blends generations. Young entertainers will bring back the best of the past, while old-school performers take on the new.







What’s going to be Australian TV’s next big hit?

Make sure to watch and have your say by following Channel TEN on Facebook.



