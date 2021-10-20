Everything To Look Forward To In 2022 On Network 10

On Wednesday, Network 10 announced what’s to come in 2022, with all your favourite shows returning, plus a handful of new ones to look out for.

There’s no point in hiding this news, Hunted Australia will be joining the line-up next year and it’s set to have you on the edge of your seat… or hiding under it.

Ordinary Aussies will go on the run in an attempt to avoid a team of expert hunters, determined to track them down. With no money and no one to help them, these ‘fugitives’ will have to do everything they can to avoid being Hunted.

And speaking of being on the hunt, First Dates Australia will arrive next year to help singles from all over Australia find that special someone, all captured on hidden cameras to make sure the connections are authentic, and the sparks electric.

With news this good you’d think we were pulling your leg, but in 2022 Would I Lie To You? Australia sees Chrissie Swan as she directs teams of celebrities and comedians captained by Chris Taylor and Frank Woodley. The aim of the game? Deception!

Each week, teams reveal incredible and often unbelievable stories about themselves, but some stories are just too good to be true, and that’s because they’re completely made up. But can you figure out which are fact and which are fiction? Our teams will have to if they want a chance at winning glory!

When it comes to your returning favourites, kicking off the year on January 3, Lady Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown are heading back to the Aussie so-called Jungle for Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

This year, our very own Abbie Chatfield was crowned Queen after an incredible season that saw our celebs quite literally catapulted out of the jungle each week.

“The Doctor and I had an absolute ball doing the show in Australia last season and we can’t wait to hack our way back into the so-called jungle in 2022,” the good Lady Julia Morris said.

“Everyone is going to love our latest bunch of campmates! Expect loads of laughs, a few tears, some mind-blowing surprises and the most insane challenges ever seen on Australian TV.”

Following on from that, a brand new season of Australian Survivor with a brand new theme: Australian Survivor: Blood v Water.

In this brand new season, players will be paired up and just to add a bit more drama to the mix, the teams will be bound by blood. Married couples, cousins, twins and in-laws, they’ll all be fighting to Outwit, Outplay and Outlast, but in the end there can only be one Sole Survivor.

So is blood really thicker than water?

Fans of MasterChef can rejoice as not only will the kitchen see 12 new foodies head into the kitchen, but they’ll be joined by 12 of the best chefs we’ve seen come through the MasterChef Kitchen in MasterChef Australia: Foodies & Favourites.

Past contestants including Alvin Quah, Sarah Todd, Michael Weldon, and Julie Goodwin will face off against our brand new contestants all under the watchful eye of judges Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong.

“If ever there was a time to feel connected through food, it’s now,” Melissa said. “MasterChef Australia is the hit of nostalgia, inspiration and feel-good fun we need as a nation and Jock, Andy and I couldn’t be more excited to serve up a generous and heartfelt serving to audiences in 2022.”

There’s even more to love in 2022 as Osher Günsberg preps the Mansion for new seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Australia.

With the cheese boards set for a historic season starring Brooke Blurton, Osher said, “It’s set to be even better next season as we head to a major moment for this landmark franchise”.

“Ten seasons of any show is a major milestone, and as we hit that with The Bachelor Australia, I’m just so excited to be a part of telling Australia’s favourite love story in a new and exciting way.”

Fans of adventure rejoice as The Amazing Race Australia takes flight, and this time they’ll have to go the distance — literally — as teams will once again be racing around the world in 2022.

This year we saw some of the most incredible, shocking and brilliant reveals we’ve seen so far in The Masked Singer Australia, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store next year when it returns.

Comedy fans will be pleased to hear the gang at Have You Been Paying Attention? will return for its 10th season, and The Cheap Seats will continue to bring the laughs with co-hosts Tim McDonald and Melanie Bracewell.

“We’ve loved bringing you the best bits of the week on The Cheap Seats,” Tim said, adding, “We’re already tinkering with the format (think Squid Game) and can’t wait to do it all again next year until Mel’s visa expires.”

The First Inventors will feature Rob Collins as he meets and collaborates with First Nations authorities on Indigenous innovations and discoveries ranging from art, irrigation, tools and more.

The Dog House Australia will also continue its mission to match-make dogs with their paw-fect family, and The Living Room, Gogglebox Australia, The Project and Studio 10 will also all return.

For the sports lovers out there, the Emirates FA Cup will join the roster as Network 10 continues to broadcast A-League matches, FFA Cup games and the big clashes featuring the Matildas and Socceroos.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will return after its two-year hiatus, and the Melbourne Cup Carnival will race onto your screens once again.

For all this and much more, get ready for a massive year on 10 in 2022