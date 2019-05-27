10 play Trending

Everyone Has A Story But Some Are Taboo

Following last year’s Pilot Week, Taboo, the brutally raw and honest show that gives us permission to laugh at people we shouldn’t be laughing at, has been voted back in by the people – YOU!

Coming to 10 and 10 play on Thursday, June 13, comedian Harley Breen invites guests away on holiday to spend time discussing four provocative topics over four nights – death, racism, mental health and physical disability.

Breen will get to know people who are terminally ill, people who’ve experienced racism, people who live with mental illness and people living with a physical disability. After listening to each individual story, the comedian with ask some very important questions – When it comes to death, racism, mental health and physical disability – what’s funny? And what’s not?

Armed with a much more empathetic understanding of these particular human conditions, Harley will then write a stand-up comedy routine about his new friends and perform it in front of them and their loved ones. Sounds pretty petrifying, right?!

“I’m not saying everything is funny,” Breen says. “But there is funny in everything.”

Don’t miss Harley Breen’s unique blend of human interest and comedy, when Taboo starts on 10.

Taboo begins Thursday, June 13 on 10 and 10 play

