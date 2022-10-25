10 play Trending

Every Episode Of CSI: NY Is Coming To 10 Play

Strap yourself in for more crime-fighting goodness as all nine seasons of CSI: NY will be dropping on 10 Play from November 1.

We all love a good old-fashioned crime drama. And when that crime drama is the third installment of a world-famous franchise, we say buckle up and get ready for some action-packed Crime Scene Investigation.

From November 1, every single episode of CSI: NY will be available to watch ‘til you drop. Joining CSI: Cyber and CSI: Miami in the 10 Play CSI library, there are plenty of iconic episodes to keep you entertained for hours.

If you’re a fan of the show, prepare for a trip down memory lane as you rejoin Mac Taylor (Gary Sinise) and Jo Danville (Sela Ward) in unpacking some mysterious crimes across New York. If you’re a CSI: NY newbie, here’s a little explainer before you dive headfirst into the crime-solving world.

Led by detectives Taylor and Danville, a team of investigators attempt to solve some of the most mysterious deaths and crimes across New York City. Working out of the New York City Police Department Crime Lab, the detectives travel across the city as they navigate some curious cases.

While the forensic investigations take center stage, the show is rounded out with the stories of the detectives’ personal lives and work dynamics. In typical CSI fashion, the drama doesn’t stop with homicides and heinous crimes but continues with some workplace gossip and juicy love interests.

Produced after the very popular CSI: Miami, several of the CSI: NY characters originally featured in season two of CSI: Miami. So, if you’re missing the antics of the Miami-Dade Police Department and Horatio Caine’s iconic one-liners, this might just hit the spot.

Binge-watch every episode of CSI: NY, CSI: Cyber and CSI: Miami on 10 Play from November 1, and get set for more CSI later this year.

'Things Just Turn To Utter Chaos In That Room': Justine Becomes The Traitors' Next Victim
'Things Just Turn To Utter Chaos In That Room': Justine Becomes The Traitors' Next Victim

