10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Dr Chris Brown Teams Up With The Dog House Australia, Coming Soon To 10 and 10 play

Dr Chris Brown Teams Up With The Dog House Australia, Coming Soon To 10 and 10 play

The Dog House Australia has teamed up with the Animal Welfare League NSW to find furever homes for homeless doggos. And, there is only one pawson who can take viewers on the emotional journey - Dr Chris Brown!

Based on the popular UK show, The Dog House Australia will follow the dedicated carers at the Animal Welfare League, as they undertake a thorough match-making process between pawtential pooches and Aussie families, couples and individuals looking for a new four-legged friend.

“If the last 12 months have taught us anything, it’s that the pure joy, companionship and Zoom call cameos a furry family member can bring us is priceless," Dr Chris said. “So I can’t wait to help bring the stories of brave rescue doggos as they embark on the most important journey of their lives; into their forever homes. Prepare to let your love for these dogs off the leash.”

Animal Welfare League NSW CEO Mark Slater said: 'We are excited that the partnership with Dog House Australia will see an increased love for dogs and animals. We believe that millions of Australians will contribute towards a kinder and compassionate society through this opportunity.'

The Dog House Australia is currently searching for families and individuals who are looking for a cute wet snoot to boop.

Simply head to www.TheDogHouseAustraliaCasting.com.au to begin the process to find your pawfect match.

The Dog House Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.