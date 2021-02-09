Dr Chris Brown Teams Up With The Dog House Australia, Coming Soon To 10 and 10 play

Based on the popular UK show, The Dog House Australia will follow the dedicated carers at the Animal Welfare League, as they undertake a thorough match-making process between pawtential pooches and Aussie families, couples and individuals looking for a new four-legged friend.

“If the last 12 months have taught us anything, it’s that the pure joy, companionship and Zoom call cameos a furry family member can bring us is priceless," Dr Chris said. “So I can’t wait to help bring the stories of brave rescue doggos as they embark on the most important journey of their lives; into their forever homes. Prepare to let your love for these dogs off the leash.”

Animal Welfare League NSW CEO Mark Slater said: 'We are excited that the partnership with Dog House Australia will see an increased love for dogs and animals. We believe that millions of Australians will contribute towards a kinder and compassionate society through this opportunity.'

The Dog House Australia is currently searching for families and individuals who are looking for a cute wet snoot to boop.

Simply head to www.TheDogHouseAustraliaCasting.com.au to begin the process to find your pawfect match.

The Dog House Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play