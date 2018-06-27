10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Dr Andrew Rochford and Mark Humphries Co-Host TEN's New Quiz Show Pointless

Dr Andrew Rochford and Mark Humphries Co-Host TEN's New Quiz Show Pointless

Network Ten has commissioned an Australian version of the highly immersive and subversive quiz show Pointless.

Premiering July 23 on TEN , Pointless will be co-hosted by Registered Medical Practitioner and author, Dr Andrew Rochford, and comedian and writer, Mark Humphries, and sees three teams of two contestants each compete for a jackpot by finding the most obscure answers they can across a variety of topics.

The aim of Pointless is to score as few points as possible. The contestants with the highest scores after each round are eliminated.

Dr Andrew Rochford said; “I’m very lucky to be forming a team with a talent like Mark and genuinely excited to be back at TEN but I’m even more excited about the fact my dressing room has a couch and Mark’s doesn’t.”

Mark Humphries said; “Who said twitter is a waste of time! After an extensive social media campaign (two tweets) TEN had no choice but to give me the dream role as host of Pointless.”

Network Ten Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey, said: “We are delighted to commission such a successful and entertaining game show as Pointless. This is fantastic entertainment for the whole family, as contestants try and find the most pointless answers.”

“And we are absolutely thrilled to have Andrew and Mark co-host the show. They are smart, funny, and engaging and will make a brilliant duo.”

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network Ten, Pointless has been a standout success since its launch in the UK in 2009. It has been adapted internationally for broadcasters in 11 other territories including Germany, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy and Poland.

Network Ten Executive Producer, Rick Maier, said: “Pointless is funny, challenging, defies all traditional quiz logic and completely gets you in. Even if you don’t know the answer, it’s impossible not to play along.”

Pointless starts 6.00 July 23 on TEN and tenplay

Want to be part of the Pointless studio audience? Register now for tickets

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.