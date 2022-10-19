10 play Trending

Don’t Miss Saturday’s Epic Crime Line-up, Just In Time For The Moody Weather

Nothing could set the scene for a crime show line-up more than a rainy and thunder-y Saturday night.

And luckily (or unluckily) for you, La Nina will be letting loose, meaning any outdoor plans you had will be cancelled.

But don’t fret, channel 10 has you covered with back-to-back episodes from some of the best crime shows.

All you need are some snacks, your detective hat and a cozy blanket to lie under while you're solving mysteries with Australia’s favourite investigators.

So, who’s in the line-up?

Blue Bloods - Saturday 7:30 PM

Up first to satisfy your crime-cravings is the season 13 premiere of Blue Bloods at 7:30 pm.

An investigation into a domestic violence case leaves Jamie's life hanging in the balance, and campaign help from her ex stirs up old feelings in Erin. It’s epic, it’s shocking and it’s unmissable.

CSI: Vegas - Saturday 8:30 PM

Next up is the season 2 premiere of CSI: Vegas at 8:30 pm.

In this episode, the team will investigate the murder of a dominatrix found near her secret sex dungeon and to say this mystery is murky, is an understatement.

NCIS – Saturday 9:30 PM

Lastly, NCIS will be gracing the screens at 9:30 pm with a repeat episode of ‘A Family Matter’.

With Parker still on the run, the team enlist the help of NCIS: Hawaii's Special Agent Jane Tennant and computer specialist Ernie Malick to clear his name and track down their prime suspect, The Raven.

Tune in to watch Blue Bloods, CSI: Vegas and NCIS on Saturday from 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Where To Find Recipes and Cooking Content on 10 play
Where To Find Recipes and Cooking Content on 10 play

