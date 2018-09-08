10 play Trending

Dancing With The Stars Returns

Feel-good family fun is back with the iconic series, Dancing With The Stars, returning to 10 early next year.

The Living Room’s Amanda Keller and Gold Logie Award winner Grant Denyer will come together to host Dancing With The Stars when it returns next year with a fresh look, new judges and celebrities.

The new series will see some of Australia’s favourite celebs team up with professional dancers to showcase their fancy footwork in a glamorous dance competition. Each week, contestants will need to learn and perform a dazzling routine to impress a panel of judges and audiences at home. The combined score will determine who will progress in the competition, and who will be sent home.

No genre is off-limits as the celebrities give it their all to win the prestigious title of Dancing With The Stars Champion.

The globally successful program has seen 3,500 episodes and 300 series recorded in more than 50 countries.

Grant Denyer said: “This series will be much bigger, more glamorous and more dazzling than ever. Australia has never seen dancing this spectacular”.

Dancing With The Stars is coming to 10 and 10 play in 2019


