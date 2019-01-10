Dancing With The Stars Is Coming

It’s one of the most popular shows in television history - Dancing With The Stars – and it’s coming back bigger, better and sparklier than ever, to 10 and 10 play, with a fresh new look, brand new hosts, judges and fabulous celebrities.

Prepare to be wowed by the glitz and the glamour of this live action show.

So… how does it work?

Dancing With The Stars showcases an outstanding line-up of your fave Aussie celebs, paired up with professional dancers who step and swing their way through weekly live shows.

In order to do this, each celeb must learn the ins and outs of different dance styles, then they’re put to the test when they have to perform a show-stopping routine with their pro partner.

The catch? The dancing duo will need to impress a panel of expert judges and the rest of Australia if they want to stay in the competition!

Who hosts the show?

Leading you through a night full of fun, frolicking entertainment are none other than Game Of Games’ host, Grant Denyer, and star of The Living Room, Amanda Keller.

When it comes to getting footloose on a dancefloor, these expert hosts know more than a thing or two about a tango as Amanda and Grant once competed on the show themselves (the last time it was on Australian screens) and Grant even managed to win the crown!

What else can we expect?

Expect elaborate stage designs, a dazzling live band that will get everyone moving, amazing costumes, and all the hiccups and trip ups that only a live show can display. As Amanda Keller said; “There are so many elements in live TV that you can’t control. The celebs, technical stuff, skiddy shoes, wardrobe malfunctions, that’s the fun of it… and they’re just my wardrobe malfunctions!”.