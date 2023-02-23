Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE To Be Honoured In State Memorial Service, Live This Sunday From 4pm AEDT On 10 Play

A State Memorial Service to honour internationally acclaimed singer, actor and philanthropist Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE will be held this Sunday, February 26, at Hamer Hall Arts Centre Melbourne, and streamed live on 10 Play from 4pm AEDT. The service has been closely planned with representatives of Newton-Johns family, and will include special tributes from her friends, family, and a musical performance by Delta Goodrem.

After moving to Melbourne with her family from England at a young age, Dame Olivia showed an early passion for performing, and moved to London after winning a trip on the '60s TV show Sing, Sing, Sing.

Dame Newton-John went on to become a cultural icon and the soundtrack of a generation, with hits such as ‘I Honestly Love You’, ‘You’re the One That I Want’ and ‘Physical’. Dame Newton-John's career soared when she was cast as Sandy in the hit film adaptation of Broadway musical, Grease, alongside John Travolta. The film earned Dame Newton-John a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy).

During her highly successful career, Dame Newton-John released 28 studio albums and six live albums, won four Grammy awards, reached number one on the charts numerous times, and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Dame Olivia was also known as being an exceptional philanthropist and health advocate. Following her diagnosis of breast cancer in 1992, Newton-John raised research funds and promoted cancer awareness, including the benefits of early detection and wellness. In 2012, she partnered with Austin Health in Melbourne, to establish the Olivia Newton-John Wellness and Research Centre (ONJWRC).The centre offers treatment, education, training and research, and features a dedicated wellness space, helping thousands of people.

Furthermore, Dame Newton-John founded National Tree Day in Australia and established the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which sponsors global research into plant medicine to help find kinder treatments for cancer.