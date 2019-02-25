Controversial Doco Leaving Neverland Hits 10 play Early

The Michael Jackson controversy continues with Leaving Neverland, HBO’s much-hyped documentary that has further called into question the past actions of the now-deceased pop star.

The story centres on Brisbane-born Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who began their relationships with Jackson at a young age, at the height of his success. Now adults, they recount their allegations of how they were sexually abused by Jackson, and how they came to terms with the trauma years later.

The documentary attempts to shine a light on the disturbing incidents that allegedly took place at the famous Neverland ranch, however, Jackson’s estate slams the documentary as one-sided and sensationalist.

For all the eager viewers, this television event is being fast-tracked to 10 play and 10 All Access, where you can watch the full extended documentary from 10.01am Friday 8 March. Alternatively, you can watch Leaving Neverland across two nights on 10 - part one from 8.30pm Friday 8 March, and part two from 8.30pm Saturday 9 March.

Leaving Neverland is an HBO-commissioned documentary, in conjunction with British filmmaker Dan Reed and Channel 4 UK.