10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Controversial Doco Leaving Neverland Hits 10 play Early

Controversial Doco Leaving Neverland Hits 10 play Early

Leaving Neverland is the harrowing two-part doco that’s had the world questioning the King of Pop since its initial screening at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Michael Jackson controversy continues with Leaving Neverland, HBO’s much-hyped documentary that has further called into question the past actions of the now-deceased pop star.

The story centres on Brisbane-born Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who began their relationships with Jackson at a young age, at the height of his success. Now adults, they recount their allegations of how they were sexually abused by Jackson, and how they came to terms with the trauma years later. 

The documentary attempts to shine a light on the disturbing incidents that allegedly took place at the famous Neverland ranch, however, Jackson’s estate slams the documentary as one-sided and sensationalist.

For all the eager viewers, this television event is being fast-tracked to 10 play and 10 All Access, where you can watch the full extended documentary from 10.01am Friday 8 March. Alternatively, you can watch Leaving Neverland across two nights on 10 - part one from 8.30pm Friday 8 March, and part two from 8.30pm Saturday 9 March.

Leaving Neverland is an HBO-commissioned documentary, in conjunction with British filmmaker Dan Reed and Channel 4 UK.

Watch Leaving Neverland fast-tracked to 10 play and 10 All Access from 10.01am Friday 8 March

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.