Charmed Season 3 Is Coming To 10 play

It's high time to journey back to Hilltowne and reunite with your favourite witchy trio.

Season 3 of the popular TV reboot Charmed is premiering tonight on 10 Peach and 10 play.

After leaving audiences reeling from an action-packed season 2 finale, the Charmed Ones, Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) are back with more sass, more charms and more drama.

Last season saw the individual narratives of the Vera-Vaughn sisters play out as they navigated their own personal struggles and love interests, alongside fighting off evil demons, of course. This season, the sisters will have to unite and use the Power of Three to take on their new great enemy.

With a bunch of new characters and plenty of questions left unanswered this season is sure to be juicy. Will Harry really ask Maggie to erase his feelings for Macy? Will Julian follow through with his promise to deliver Macy to his aunt? And what’s the deal with The Conqueror?

Given what we know about the power of Three, this third season will be epic.

Watch Charmed Season 3 on 10 Peach or catch up on 10 play to find out.

