Celebrity Gogglebox USA Is Coming To 10 And 10 play

While Australia’s favourite couch critics are on hiatus, we’ve found some familiar faces to keep the couch warm.

Premiering on Thursday, 11 June at 8.30pm, A-list actors, rappers, sporting superstars and more musicians than a compilation of John Lennon’s Imagine, will make their way to their lounge room for Celebrity Gogglebox USA.

Expect the searingly-honest, side-splitting humour we love from Gogglebox Australia, but with an international twist.

Couch critics include Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne, 80’s heart-throb Rob Lowe, music megastar and fountain of positivity DJ Khaled, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniack, Australian Chef Curtis Stone and YouTube sensation turned bow magnate, Jojo Siwa.

So mix a hot choccy and pull on the red carpet-worthy loungewear, because you’re about to spend an evening in with the stars.

Giving their two cents on what’s hot on the box are:

Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne

Rob Lowe and his sons

Tyra Banks and her mum

DJ Khaled and his wife

Master P and Romeo

Steve Wozniak and his wife

Meghan Trainor and her brother

Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price

Reggie Bush and Lilit Avagyan

Joe Buck and Michelle Buck

Raven Symone

Jojo Siwa and her mum

Justin Long and his brother

Celebrity Gogglebox USA premieres 8.30 Thursday, June 11 on 10, or catch up on 10 play