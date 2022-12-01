Brand New 10 Play Channels Deliver Drama For Days

From nostalgic Aussie TV dramas to iconic American police procedurals, there’s nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a juicy drama. Now, with the launch of the new 10 Play channels, there’s even more reason to grab a bag of popcorn and settle in for a binge-watching session.

The Aussie Drama, Baywatch and Moviesphere channels are now available on 10 Play and are dishing out a constant stream of iconic dramas. Here’s a little more about these brand-new channels.

Aussie Drama Channel

Soak up some iconic dramas from our home country. The Aussie Drama Channel will be playing non-stop, you guessed it, Aussie dramas. Grab a Chiko roll and take a trip to '70s Cronulla with the Puberty Blues crew, then make the journey to St Kilda for The Secret Life Of Us. Take it up a notch and jump into the action-packed world of Rush or try your hand in politics with Rodger Corser and Asher Keddie in Party Tricks.

Baywatch Channel

The popular American action-drama, starring David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson and many more famous names, became a pop-culture sensation. Set on the famous beaches of LA, California and Hawaii, the show follows the life and drama of the lifeguards on patrol. More than three decades on, the show and the iconic red swimsuits are as recognisable as ever. The new Baywatch Channel will play a constant rotation of Baywatch episodes so you can click play and jump into the surfside drama whenever you like.

Moviesphere Channel

Ever in the mood to watch a movie but you can’t decide which one, so you end up re-watching your old-faithful for the hundredth time? Same. 10 Play has your new solution, the Moviesphere Channel is serving up an endless stream of some top-quality drama movies. Whether you’re in the mood for an after-dinner flick or a movie marathon to curb your rainy-day blues, we’ve got you covered so you can finally say goodbye to decision paralysis!

Tune into these dramatic channels and many more on 10 play right now.