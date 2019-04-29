Brace Yourselves, The Dramas Are Coming To 10

Mr. Black

He’s angry, he’s unwell and he hates his daughter’s boyfriend. From Adam Zwar, the creator of Wilfred and Agony, comes Mr. Black – a comedy about a retired sports journalist whose failing health forces him to move in with his daughter Angela, and her sensitive boyfriend Fin.

Mr Black thinks everything is wrong with his daughter’s Mr Right. It’s a generational tug-of-war in which he will stop at nothing to break up their relationship. What unfolds is a hilarious and relentless psychological arm-wrestle between a proud GenXer and a bemused Millennial where the winner gets to share a house with Angela, and the loser moves out to never darken their doorstop again.

A hilarious eight-part series, Mr. Black stars Stephen Curry, Nadine Garner (The Doctor Blake Mysteries), Nick Russell (Winners & Losers), Sophie Wright (Kinky Boots) and Paul Denny (Lowdown).

Five Bedrooms

The singles table. You know the one. You find them at weddings, at the back of the room, next to the speakers. It’s a refuge of misfits and lonely hearts. Different ages. Diverse professions. One common, inescapable, unchanging relationship status. And, in these turbulent times, shared housing affordability issues.

Add the wine and you end up with five people who think buying a house together is the answer to at least one of their problems.

It’s ridiculous, isn’t it? A recipe for disaster, surely? You can’t co-invest, much less co-habit with people you barely know…

Unless it was just for six months. Unless there were strict parameters, you know, things like no eating all your housemate’s coconut yogurt, no leaving a sink full of dishes and absolutely no sleeping together.

With such clear ground rules, how bad could it be?

Funny, moving, thought-provoking and entirely relatable, Five Bedrooms is the show we all need right now.

Mr. Black Premieres Tuesday, May 7 At 8.30pm On 10 and 10 play

Five Bedrooms premieres Wednesday, May 15 At 8.30pm On 10 and 10 play