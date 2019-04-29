10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Brace Yourselves, The Dramas Are Coming To 10

Brace Yourselves, The Dramas Are Coming To 10

With Mr. Black and Five Bedrooms about to hit your screens, 10 is delivering the Aussie hilarity and drama

Mr. Black

He’s angry, he’s unwell and he hates his daughter’s boyfriend. From Adam Zwar, the creator of Wilfred and Agony, comes Mr. Black – a comedy about a retired sports journalist whose failing health forces him to move in with his daughter Angela, and her sensitive boyfriend Fin.

Mr Black thinks everything is wrong with his daughter’s Mr Right. It’s a generational tug-of-war in which he will stop at nothing to break up their relationship. What unfolds is a hilarious and relentless psychological arm-wrestle between a proud GenXer and a bemused Millennial where the winner gets to share a house with Angela, and the loser moves out to never darken their doorstop again.

A hilarious eight-part series, Mr. Black stars Stephen Curry, Nadine Garner (The Doctor Blake Mysteries), Nick Russell (Winners & Losers), Sophie Wright (Kinky Boots) and Paul Denny (Lowdown).

Five Bedrooms

The singles table. You know the one. You find them at weddings, at the back of the room, next to the speakers. It’s a refuge of misfits and lonely hearts. Different ages. Diverse professions. One common, inescapable, unchanging relationship status. And, in these turbulent times, shared housing affordability issues.

Add the wine and you end up with five people who think buying a house together is the answer to at least one of their problems.

It’s ridiculous, isn’t it? A recipe for disaster, surely? You can’t co-invest, much less co-habit with people you barely know…

Unless it was just for six months. Unless there were strict parameters, you know, things like no eating all your housemate’s coconut yogurt, no leaving a sink full of dishes and absolutely no sleeping together.

With such clear ground rules, how bad could it be?

Funny, moving, thought-provoking and entirely relatable, Five Bedrooms is the show we all need right now.

Mr. Black Premieres Tuesday, May 7 At 8.30pm On 10 and 10 play

Five Bedrooms premieres Wednesday, May 15 At 8.30pm On 10 and 10 play

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.