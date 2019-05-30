Body Hack Is Back

Respected broadcaster and adventurer Todd Sampson puts his body on the line yet again, as he continues his investigation into the lives of some of the most extraordinary humans on the planet, to see what he can learn from them.

Part of his documented adventures include heading to Mexico, where he will explore the concepts of toughness and pain by competing in the Lucha Libre wrestling. He’ll face one of the most shocking rituals - which involve the brutal whipping of women - in Ethiopia, and then make his way to Siberia, where he will learn to survive in the Arctic wilderness with the reindeer people of the north.

However, while Todd is used to pushing his body and mind to the absolute extreme, it is his trip to Gaza where he experiences first-hand the everyday struggles of living in a war-torn city that truly confronts him. This is one hell of an eye-opening episode that’s not to be missed.

Catch the most entertaining, educational and confrontational series of the year, when Todd Sampson’s Body Hack returns to 10.

Todd Sampson’s Body Hack is Coming Soon to 10 and 10 play